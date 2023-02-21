Jets’ DJ Reed Says Derek Carr Can ‘Negotiate’ for His No. 4 Jersey If He Chooses New York

If Derek Carr does come to an agreement with the New York Jets before the 2023 NFL season, he might have multiple negotiations on his hands. If he wants to continue wearing the No. 4 jersey, the quarterback might have to schedule a meeting with DJ Reed.

Carr has worn the number for all nine seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders in his career. Now that he’ll be playing elsewhere, he might have to make some sacrifices in order to keep the No. 4.

Currently, Reed wears the No. 4 jersey for the Jets. But he says he’d be willing to negotiate with Carr, should he sign with New York.

“We can always negotiate,” Reed put on Twitter.

It’s not uncommon for players on the same team to negotiate over jersey numbers. Sometimes it includes a decent-size payday or an expensive gift of sorts. We’re not sure what Reed has in mind.

But talk of Carr joining the Jets is putting the cart before the horse. While the two sides have recently — and things reportedly went well — New York continues to consider all of its options.

Are the Jets a Frontrunner to Land Derek Carr?

Nothing but good news seemed to come out of the meeting between Derek Carr and the New York Jets. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington said all went well when the two sides spoke.

“Derek Carr visiting with the team, and I’m told, it was a very positive meeting,” Darlington reported on Get Up. “The Jets really believe that Derek Carr is the type of quarterback that can lead them to a potential championship.”

While that’s all fine and dandy, apparently there is a slight hold-up. The Jets still have plenty of interest in Aaron Rodgers, who has yet to make a decision on his future.

Darlington said that the timeline could be problematic. If the Jets wait on Rodgers, they could miss out on both quarterbacks. So, would it be better to sign Carr — if he’s on board — as quickly as possible?

It makes for a fascinating free-agency play this offseason.