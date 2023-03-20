Jets Have All the Leverage in Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Standoff

When it comes to the offseason drama involving Aaron Rodgers, most of us just want a deal to get done so we can end the charade. The New York Jets might be perfectly fine sitting and waiting, according to one NFL executive.

Philadelphia Eagles team president Joe Banner recently told the New York Post that the Jets have all the leverage regarding the Rodgers situation. He provided some insight on why.

“For me, the Jets can wait without any risk or consequence,” Banner said. “The Packers, by waiting, risk that, for some reason, the Jets would not be interested, and then they have no one [to trade with], which really ruins their team for two, probably three years.

“Believing the Jets will do something that will reflect impatience is not leverage. That’s just hoping they’re stupid. Leverage is putting the Packers in a position where they could lose the only interested team, which creates a complete disaster for them.”

Rodgers has already made it clear that he intends to play for the Jets next season. Making that announcement public on the Pat McAfee Show put the pressure on Green Bay to strike some sort of deal to ensure it’s not coming up empty-handed.

But if the asking price for Rodgers is too high the Jets can patiently wait on the Packers to adjust their offer.

What the Packers Want From Jets in Exchange for Aaron Rodgers

Understandably, the Green Bay Packers want a significant return for sending Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. But with such little leverage, the team might need to reconsider.

NBC Sports reported on Green Bay’s demands from New York in exchange for Rodgers. It’s quite a bit.

“Per multiple sources, the Packers want a first-round pick and more from the Jets for Rodgers. The Packers want more than a first-round pick as part of the base deal. They want protection in 2025, in the event Rodgers plays in 2024. And that’s more than the Jets believe they should surrender for a player the Packers no longer want.

“If the Jets are willing to offer something like a conditional package that would entail as much as a second-round pick this year and up to a second-round pick next year, the Packers would be nuts to not take it.”

Since the Jets essentially control the situation, they can wait to see if the Packers amend their offer. As long of a process as it’s been, it’s created an interesting storyline during NFL free agency.