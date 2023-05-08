New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton put in the work this offseason, and the results are astounding. A recent article from ESPN reported that Becton has lost more than 50 pounds and currently weighs 342 after at one point being over 400.

Photos emerged on Twitter showing the before and after for Becton. The progress is clearly evident and certainly a positive sign as he hopes to compete for reps in 2023.

“He’s on track, he’s looking great, so excited to have him in great spirits and he’s looking tremendous,” Jets GM Joe Douglas told ESPN.

Becton completely transformed his body and slimmed down after a lot of hard work and commitment 👏 pic.twitter.com/1hprlQZlT6 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 7, 2023

The Jets selected Becton, who played college football at Louisville, No. 11 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-7 tackle appeared in 14 games with 13 starts that season but played in just one game combined in 2021 and 2022.

Injuries are to blame for Becton’s absence over the past two years. He hurt his right knee in the 2021 opener, requiring season-ending surgery. He then injured the same knee early in training camp last summer, resulting in another surgery that ended his season.

The Jets recently declined Becton’s fifth-year option, making the 2023 season important for his future with the franchise. New York did not take an offensive tackle until the fourth round of this year’s draft, meaning Becton could have a chance to compete for a starting job.

With the way he’s attacked his training this offseason, he seems ready for the challenge.

Mekhi Becton sends tweet on preferred position, Jets coach Robert Saleh responds

Becton made it known with a tweet Saturday that he wants to play left tackle, the same position he played in college.

“I. AM. A. LEFT. TACKLE!!!” he wrote.

Becton has since deleted the tweet, but not before many people saw it. Later that same day, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked for his thoughts on Saleh’s preferred position.

“Go earn the left tackle,” he said. “Competition.”

Becton would likely have to beat out Duane Brown to earn the left tackle position. At right tackle, he’ll have competition from Max Mitchell and Billy Turner. But no matter where he plays, he’ll have an important role in protecting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who joined the Jets this offseason and has fans dreaming big.

“He looks good,” Saleh said of Becton. “He looks fantastic, really. …Just find a way to get better every day. He’s attacking this offseason the right way, and I’m excited for him.”