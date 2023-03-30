Jets Owner Woody Johnson ‘Pretty Confident’ About Finalizing Trade for Aaron Rodgers

Woody Johnson, the owner of the New York Jets, said this week that no one is hyperventilating, as yet, about successfully trading for Aaron Rodgers. Everyone still is optimistic a deal between the Jets and Packers will happen.

The question is when. Will it be before the NFL Draft, which starts April 27? Or will it be this summer and closer to training camp?

“I think we’re anxious,” Johnson told reporters this week at the annual NFL owners meeting in Phoenix. “We’re anxious, I guess. We look forward, we’re optimistic. (And) we have a plan. We’re willing to stick with our plan. I don’t think anybody is hyperventilating.”

And Woody Johnson may feel this way about Aaron Rodgers because of the sit-down meeting he had with his future quarterback early this month in Malibu. A Jets executive team flew to California to meet with Rodgers, who’d finally made a decision not to retire. When Rodgers met with the Jets, he knew he no longer wanted to play for the Packers. Johnson and company made enough of an impression that Rodgers decided to push for a trade.

“He’s very impressive, extremely smart, authentic,” Woody Johnson said of the meeting he had with Aaron Rodgers. “He’s definitely his own person, that’s for sure. Great athlete, great golfer. I think he does pretty much everything at the highest level. He just won Pebble Beach [pro-am in February], sunk like a 20-footer to win, so he’s a competitor.”

Woody Johnson, the owner of the New York Jets, still feels confident his team will land Aaron Rodgers. (Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Rodgers officially made the announcement on March 15 during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Yet there has been no trade news since Rodgers announced his very public divorce with the Packers.

Meanwhile, Johnson believes he’s discovered the missing link to a Jets Super Bowl. He’s thought for a while that all his team needed was a good QB. The Jets selected BYU star quarterback Zach Wilson with the second pick of the 2021 draft. But so far, Wilson is a bust.

Johnson said simply securing Rodgers in a trade would be akin to a win,

“I know the reaction in the building was pretty high,” Johnson said. “Everybody was pretty excited. … We’re seeing it more now, what’s happening with the Jets, the confidence of where we’re going with this plan, with these leaders.

“I think it’s really cool,” he said. “This hasn’t happened in a while, right? I think the administration, coach Robert (Saleh), (general manager) Joe (Douglas), the whole staff really has done such a good job in bringing us to this level. One hundred people in the building and they’ve all done the job. Really, it adds up to something. It’s really terrific.”

Maybe with Rodgers the Jets can make the Super Bowl. It’s only been since 1969.