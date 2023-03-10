Jets Players Make Pitch to Aaron Rodgers Using Fire to Ceremonially Burn Iconic Item

Rumors are swirling regarding Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his future playing destination. He recently emerged from a “darkness retreat” and claimed he would make a decision on his future once he did. One team hoping he calls it quits in GB is the New York Jets, who themselves would like to sign the aging superstar QB.

With such news floating around, Jets players have began to talk themselves into a Rodgers’ move to the Big Apple. 2022 rookies Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson all recently hung out at a bonfire and joked about their team acquiring Rodgers. Sauce even started a video and asked Hall and Wilson what they would think if Rodgers was to join the Jets.

“They gonna open it up for me. They gonna be scared of them,” running back Breece Hall said of the potential combo of Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ receivers. He continued, “Boom, hand me off the ball…Super Bowl.”

Then Gardner asked Wilson how he’d feel to have a future Hall-of-Fame QB throwing him the ball.

“I just know it’s gonna be precise. That’s the main thing I think about A-Rod,” Wilson said before grabbing one of Green Bay’s patented cheesehead hats, which he and Hall then threw into the fire pit to seemingly signify their desire for Rodgers to end his time with the Packers and venture over to New York to play for the Jets.

As the video ended, Sauce, Hall and Wilson all huddled around the fire watching on as the cheese hat melted. These guys are ready to be the beneficiary of a Rodgers-Packers breakup, that’s for sure.

Reports says Aaron Rodgers has talked to New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers has spent the last 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, but his future with the franchise remains uncertain. And apparently, Rodgers has begun conversations with another NFL franchise in the market for a quarterback.

Trey Wingo reported Tuesday that Rodgers has started conversations with the New York Jets, and while nothing is imminent, would be open to a trade to New York. The Jets previously met with quarterback Derek Carr, linked to a potential trade for longtime the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback. But Carr signed a four-year $125 million deal with the New Orleans Saints Monday.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano also reported on Rodgers’ meeting with the Jets saying, “The New York Jets have had conversations with the Green Bay Packers and with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week regarding a potential trade of the four-time MVP to the Jets, according to sources. The sources said some of those conversations were expected to take place Tuesday, but that it’s unclear as of Tuesday morning whether they will result in a trade.”

Rodgers recently emerged from a four-day darkness retreat, where he searched for clarity regarding his NFL future. Retiring from football and returning to Green Bay are still options for Rodgers, but his recent meeting with the Jets certainly shifts the narrative towards him finding a new home in the 2023 season.