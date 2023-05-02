Jets sign one of Aaron Rodgers’ former offensive linemen

The New York Jets are continuing to add to their offense now that they’ve acquired star quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

After failing to address offensive tackle in the early rounds during the 2023 NFL Draft this past weekend, New York bolstered the position Monday, signing veteran Billy Turner to a one-year deal worth up to $3.1 million. Turner, 31, started seven games for the Denver Broncos last season. Prior to his one-year stint in Denver, Turner spent three seasons with the Packers. He’s now reunited with Nathaniel Hackett and Rodgers — another familiar face for the four-time NFL MVP to work with.

Turner will compete for a starting spot alongside Mekhi Becton, Duane Brown, Max Mitchell and 2023 fourth-round selection Carter Warren. Becton, the Jets’ 11th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, is the most intriguing of the group. Injuries, however, have limited him to just one game over the past two seasons. New York has yet to announce whether they’ll pick up Becton’s fifth-year option. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets are not expected to do so, with the deadline coming up Tuesday.

The Jets need more from their offensive line with Rodgers in place, coming off a season in which they allowed 42 sacks. Rodgers has been sacked more than 42 times in just four seasons throughout his career.

Aaron Rodgers wasting no time getting to work

Rodgers, 39, has already made good on his promise that he’d be involved in offseason activities with the Jets. He was on the practice field Monday throwing passes to Jets receivers such as second-year wideout Garrett Wilson.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media Saturday, and had nothing but praise for Rodgers and the way he has already impacted his new team in New York. Rodgers’ familiarity with Hackett, the Jets’ new offensive coordinator, has also been an important factor early on.

“We’re a really, really young team, especially on offense,” Saleh said. “And just to watch him and Nathaniel and the way they communicate together and he’s already made his presence felt with regards to meetings and input. Just discussions on all of the different things we’re trying to get accomplished on offense. So he’s a tremendous human, first and foremost, Aaron is. Just listening, there’s little, subtle things I’m not going to get into, but he definitely cares about people. And you can tell in the way he speaks to people, so really fortunate that he’s here.”