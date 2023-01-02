Jim Harbaugh ‘Expected’ to Leave Michigan if Offered NFL Job: REPORT

Michigan’s season came to an end on New Year’s Eve, which means we’ve officially entered the “Jim Harbaugh rumors” season. Once again, there are reports that the Wolverines head coach has serious interest in the NFL.

Monday, The Athletic reported that Harbaugh is “expected” to leave Michigan if he gets an offer from the NFL. This comes after the head coach led the Wolverines to a second-straight Big Ten title and College Football Playoff.

Despite taking a 13-0 record into the Fiesta Bowl, Michigan lost a 51-45 thriller to TCU. The Wolverines are now 0-2 in the College Football Playoff under Harbaugh.

Harbaugh has enjoyed a great run during his eight seasons in Ann Arbor. Michigan has posted a 74-25 record and has hit a double-digit win total five times.

Harbaugh tested the NFL waters last winter, interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings. The organization went a different route and Harbaugh returned to Michigan to lead the program to a perfect regular season and a victory in the Big Ten Championship Game.

Where Would Jim Harbaugh Land?

If Jim Harbaugh did get a job in the NFL, where would it be? The Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts are both decent candidates to land the veteran coach.

After a blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas, the Broncos parted ways with Nathaniel Hackett, who was in his first season. The Colts fired Frank Reich earlier in the year, naming Jeff Saturday the interim head coach.

Harbaugh does have ties to the Colts, playing in Indianapolis from 1994-97.

Harbaugh hasn’t coached in the NFL since 2014. He led the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14, leading the team to a 44-19-1 record. The Niners also reached the playoffs three times in four years and made a visit to Super Bowl XLVII.

Because of his NFL ties, Harbaugh’s name surfaces nearly every offseason as a candidate for a job in the league. Will this be the year he packs up and leaves Ann Arbor?