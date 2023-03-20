NFL Owner Chooses Violence, Trolls Dan Snyder, Roger Goodell with South Park Video

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay trolled Dan Snyder and Roger Goodell on behalf of all NFL owners with an epic tweet. Irsay chose violence, as the kids would say.

Irsay tweeted a clip of the show South Park which parodied all of the NFL owners and the ways they rig the league as “overlords.” The episode focused around the Washington name change.

Not only that, the animated show made fun of a lot of the personalities of NFL owners.

Irsay can be heard in the clip laughing at the caricature of himself and other owners, such as Snyder.

Goodell is a robot in the South Park episode and it was malfunctioning. Snyder was the subject due to a “name change.”

The Commanders owner saw his franchise rebrand from the Washington Redskins to Washington Football Team to Commanders over the last few years.

Irsay is a very outspoken NFL owner. It’s no wonder South Park decided to create an animated version of him and give him the biggest role.

While the trolling subjected Snyder and Goodell to jokes, Irsay was the star. They even made fun of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones!

South Park or no South Park, Irsay had no problem trolling Snyder and Goodell.

Washington Commanders Sale Imminent?

Snyder and his wife, Tanya, reportedly cleared out of the facility, according to Pro Football Talk. The family has owned the team since 1999.

“We’re also told that, within the building, the word being used regarding a potential sale is ‘imminent,’ Pro Football Talk reported. “Multiple sources said that a sale could be approved and announced as soon as the upcoming league meetings in Arizona.”

The potential purchaser(s) of the organization remains unknown at this time. Multiple potential bidders have toured the facility, according to the report.

Facing a ton of controversy, Snyder and his wife said they were exploring the potential sale of the team. There’s been a lot of skepticism about whether or not Snyder would be willing to pull the trigger on selling the team, but it sounds like things are moving forward in this regard.

According to Pro Football Talk, a minimum of 24 owners must approve of the sale in order for it to be finalized. Considering Snyder’s unpopularity among NFL owners, it may not be that difficult to get 75% of the vote.