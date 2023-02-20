Jim McMillin, Former Raiders and Broncos Defensive Back, Dead at 83

Jim McMillin, a former AFL defensive back who played for the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos, has died. He was 83.

On Sunday evening, the Raiders released a statement on McMillin’s passing. He played in the league for five seasons (1961-65).

“The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Jim McMillin, who played defensive back for the Silver and Black from 1963-64,” the statement said. “McMillin played five totals seasons in the AFL with both Oakland and Denver, and finished his pro career with 14 interceptions. The thoughts and prayers of the Raider Nation are with Jim’s wife Phyllis and the entire McMillin family at this time.”

McMillin started his career with the Broncos (1961-62) before playing for the Raiders. He then finished his career in Denver.

According to Pro Football Talk, McMillin played in 62 career games in the AFL with 43 starts. He totaled 14 interceptions and scored two touchdowns in his professional career.

Jim McMillin’s AFL Career

Prior to playing professionally, Jim McMillin played college football at Colorado State University. He saw time on the offensive side of the ball at that level, playing running back.

When he joined the Broncos in 1961, he started all 28 games of his first two seasons. He intercepted nine passes and scored a touchdown during those first two years in Denver.

The 1963 campaign was the only full year McMillin spent with the Raiders. That season, he recorded four more picks and scored his last touchdown at the professional level.

He spent most of the 1964 season in Oakland before heading back to Denver. In those final two seasons in the AFL, he appeared in 20 contests with six starts.