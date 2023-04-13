Jim Nantz Lashes Out at Tony Romo Critics

When Tony Romo originally began as a color commentator for CBS, he drew rave reviews. People loved his energy, especially during important NFL playoff games. One of the best play-by-play guys was alongside him as well with Jim Nantz.

Now, Romo draws more criticism than praise, with the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback falling down the fan-favorite totem pole. Nantz decided to lash out at the people going after his partner, especially after this past season’s AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs.

I think there was a little bit of a misinformation attempt there to portray him in a not-so-favorable light,” Nantz said via Sports Illustrated. “It was very disappointing. It really got, to me, more steam after the AFC championship game, which was our last game. And for the life of me, I didn’t understand it.”

There is a relationship between Nantz and Romo that extends further than the broadcasting booth. Nantz claims the two are good friends and explained how their chemistry away from the microphone translates when on the air.

While there might be doubters about how they sound on CBS’ airwaves, Nantz does not seem concerned in the slightest.

“Tony is the best,” Nantz said. “He’s the absolute best. And he’s also one of my best friends. I love the guy. And when somebody starts questioning our chemistry, there’s an agenda there. There is nothing wrong with our chemistry. I have never had better chemistry with anybody in my career than Tony. All you have to do is sit in the booth with us, which people that are covering our business, they’re always welcome to come in and take a look at how we interact between the two of us, on the air, off the air, between plays. It’s amazing. I’m not worried about it.”

Nantz pointed out one more fact — nobody seemed to have a problem with their regular season broadcasts. Only once the playoffs began and got deeper did the criticism of Romo really start to ramp up.

“Here’s what I don’t get,” Nantz began. “Where was all this outcry during the season? It’s not like we were invisible.”

Either way, the duo will be back once again in the fall, with an exciting 2023 NFL season ahead. There is a Super Bowl ahead for Nantz and Romo, with CBS having the rights in Feb. 2025.

It sounds like neither guy will be leaving your television set anytime soon.