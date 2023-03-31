Jim Trotter Makes Scathing Accusation Against NFL Media, Team Owners

Jim Trotter announced Monday that his time with NFL Media would soon be coming to an end. On Friday, his last day on the job, Trotter took to Twitter to share some thoughts on his contract not being renewed.

I’ve thought a lot about Brian Flores’ lawsuit against @nfl for alleged discriminatory hiring practices. His case is the micro. The macro is the culture within the NFL, including owner behavior that was covered up by the league-owned newsroom. Stay tuned. More to come. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) March 31, 2023

“I’ve thought a lot about Brian Flores’ lawsuit against @nfl for alleged discriminatory hiring practices,” Trotter wrote. “His case is the micro. The macro is the culture within the NFL, including owner behavior that was covered up by the league-owned newsroom. Stay tuned. More to come.”

Trotter spent five years with NFL Media, becoming one of the most well respected journalists in the industry. This past month during the week of Super Bowl LVII, Trotter pressed league commissioner Roger Goodell over the lack of diversity in NFL Media leadership. Just over a month later, Trotter finds himself out of a job.

Trotter said on Peacock’s “Brother From Another” he believes his public questioning of NFL Media‘s diversity issues played a role in the company’s decision.

Jim Trotter Speaks on Ousting from NFL Media

“One of the things the NFL always said internally is, ‘Hold us accountable. Hold us accountable as it relates to diversity, equity, and inclusion,'” Trotter said Tuesday, via Awful Announcing. “And so for the last couple of years, that’s what I’ve been trying to do, pointing out that in our newsroom, where we cover a player population that is roughly sixty to seventy percent Black according to league data, there is no Black person in senior management in our newsroom who has a seat at the table when we are deciding how we are going to cover these players and who is going to cover them.

“Secondarily, we do not have a full-time Black person on the news desk at NFL Media. And I keep saying ‘we’ because officially I’m not terminated until Friday. To me, those are issues. Because, one, I think it’s unfair to the players. They should have someone who shares either the same or similar life experiences and cultural experiences at the table when we talk about how we are going to cover them. And the fact that we don’t, to me, is an issue.

“So I have raised that repeatedly over the last two years, including at the last two Super Bowls with the Commissioner. And there are some who didn’t like it. And I do believe it played a role in my contract not being renewed, and I will talk about that more later. But so be it, you know? I’m not going to change. And I’m always going to fight for representation, and I’m always going to fight for the truth.”

Roger Goodell Responds to Claim Made By Jim Trotter

Speaking at the NFL Owners Meetings Tuesday in Phoenix, Goodell was asked about Trotter’s claim.

“I wasn’t part of the decision and actually was made aware about 10 minutes before I walked in,” Goodell said. “No, I don’t believe it had anything to do with it.”