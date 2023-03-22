Jimmy Garoppolo Receives Wild Raunchy Offer From Las Vegas Brothel

Jimmy Garoppolo is new to Las Vegas. But some adult sex workers want the newest Raiders quarterback to feel right at home.

In fact, two brothel workers — Caitlin Bell and Alice Little — offered free visits for life to the infamous Chicken Ranch. (It’s a brothel),

“He deserves free sex just for joining our team,” Bell said of Jimmy Garoppolo in an interview with TMZ. “But he gets free sex for life from us just because he’s such a legit babe!”

Little also had something to say about her new favorite quarterback: “Jimmy brought the Niners to the Super Bowl and he could do the same for the Raiders. The next Big Game is in Vegas, so I’m going to go all the way to inspire Jimmy to go all the way!”

Trust us, this is all above board. Nevada still is the only state in the union where prostitution is legal, so long as it happens at a licensed brothel. Within the state, prostitution is legal in 10 of 16 of Nevada’s counties. Note that prostitution is illegal in Clark and Washoe Counties. Those counties include Las Vegas and Reno.

Now, the Chicken Ranch isn’t the only brothel extending invites and best wishes to Jimmy G. Sheri’s Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada sent a letter to Garopollo. The brothel would love for Jimmy G and his handsome teammates to stop by for a VIP experience. That experience included entry into the resort’s new hotel suites, bar, restaurants and pools. Yes, they do it differently in Vegas.

Now. we know Jimmy Garoppolo signed with the Raiders because of football and not because of any sort of extra curriculars. He was one of the hottest names involved with this session of NFL free agency.

The Raiders waived Derek Carr at the end of last season. Carr, after meeting wiith several Jets, signed with New Orleans. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers indicates he wants to play for the Jets, pending a trade. And Baker Mayfield switched coasts. going from the Los Angeles Rams to Tampa Bay.

Jimmy Garoppolo was a one-time starter with the 49ers. But he lost his spot on the depth chart when he broke his foot, Dec 4. The 49ers successfully went with rookie Brock Purdy.

Jimmy G was touring the Raiders complex late last week to stufy his new digs. He reportedly signed a new, three-year deal worth nearly $68 million. So he seems set to do whatever one does in Sin City.