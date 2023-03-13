The Las Vegas Raiders have found their replacement for four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr. ESPN reported Jimmy Garoppolo will sign with the team.

Garoppolo will reunite with Josh McDaniels, who was the offensive coordinator when the two were with the New England Patriots. Per Adam Schefter, the Raiders are giving the quarterback a three-year, $67.5 million deal, including $34 million guaranteed.

Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints after nine years with the Raiders.

Former 49ers’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, per @diannaESPN and me. Garoppolo played for Raiders’ HC Josh McDaniels in New England and they now reunite in Las Vegas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

Garoppolo started his career with the Patriots in 2014. New England traded the quarterback midway through the 2017 campaign to the San Francisco 49ers. He suited up for the Niners through the 2022 season.

With Trey Lance and Brock Purdy in the quarterback room in San Francisco, the future appears set. That opened Garoppolo up to the opportunity to move on to another organization.

It didn’t take him long to find a new home. He was considered one of the top quarterbacks potentially available this offseason, along with Aaron Rodgers and Carr.

Over the course of his NFL career, Garoppolo started in 57 games and has posted a 40-17 record. He suffered an injury late last season, forcing him to miss the latter part of the year and the postseason.

Was Las Vegas a Surprising Landing Spot for Jimmy Garoppolo?

Considering the established relationship between Josh McDaniels and Jimmy Garoppolo, it’s not crazy that the quarterback will sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. But it wasn’t a foregone conclusion.

Just a few weeks ago, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler named two “front-runners” to land Garoppolo. The Raiders didn’t fit the bill at the time.

Fowler believed the Atlanta Falcons and Houston Texans could land the veteran quarterback. He also stated that quite a bit of interest surfaced in Garoppolo from the league, though.

“Talking to teams around the league, he’s expected to be No. 3 on the pecking order behind Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers in this quarterback carousel we’re all talking about,” Fowler said.

Garoppolo has thrown for 14,289 yards and 87 touchdowns in his career. His completion rate sits at 67.6% and he owns a record 23 games over .500. Not a bad replacement for Carr.