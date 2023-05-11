Jimmy Graham explains how he got hit by a car while riding his bike

Former NFL tight end Jimmy Graham probably thought he was done taking hits when he retired from the league following the 2021 season. Unfortunately, he suffered a pretty hard hit while riding his bike in Miami.

A vehicle struck Graham while he was riding in South Florida. The former NFL tight end suffered a big laceration to his leg and other injuries as a result. Thankfully, nothing too serious.

In a visit on the Pat McAfee Show, Graham explained what happened.

“I started cycling last year because I wanted to stay in shape after football and I fell in love with it,” Graham said. “I guess a guy in the one lane didn’t see me because the sun was coming up and just took a left and just T-boned me.”

Graham then briefly discussed the injuries sustained in the accident. He said that, initially, he thought he shattered one of his legs.

“I was probably going 20 (mph), he was probably going 20-25 (mph). And I ripped all the skin off my back, I got that big laceration and, luckily, I had a helmet on.”

Graham said that was the first time he’s been hit by a car while riding his bike. Hopefully, it’s the last. Although, he did say that everyone in Miami tends to be in a hurry on the road — so be cautious if your cycling in the South Florida area.

Looking back at Jimmy Graham’s NFL career

Graham enjoyed an outstanding career in the NFL, playing 12 seasons in the league. His career started with the New Orleans Saints (2010-14), where he quickly became one of the top tight ends in the league.

In his career, Graham earned five Pro Bowl appearances. Three of those came while catching passes from Drew Brees in New Orleans. With the Saints, the tight end hauled in 386 receptions for 4,752 yards and 51 touchdowns.

Graham was the NFL’s touchdown receptions leader in 2013, totaling 16 during the regular season.

Graham then had stops with the Seattle Seahawks (2015-17), Green Bay Packers (2018-19) and Chicago Bears (2020-21). He earned his final two Pro Bowl honors with the Seahawks in 2016 and 2017.

Over the course of his 12 years in the NFL, Graham piled up 8,506 yards and 85 touchdowns on 713 catches. He earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2011 and first-team accolades in 2013.

Prior to his career in the NFL, Graham primarily played college basketball at Miami. In 2009, he also played on the Hurricanes’ football team, ending the year with 17 catches for 213 yards and five touchdowns.

Graham was a third-round selection in the 2010 NFL Draft.