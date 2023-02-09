Jimmy Johnson Rips Controversial Claim by Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, recently made a controversial claim. He said that the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams “emptied the bucket” for their Super Bowl runs and that he doesn’t want the Cowboys to do that. He also said he likes being in the middle.

You can see the full quote from Jones, here.

Dallas fans weren’t happy about this quote from the team’s owner and general manager, for obvious reasons. They want to win and haven’t for a long time now. Among those who were mad about the claim was Jimmy Johnson, former Cowboys head coach.

“I said, ‘I have no idea.’ Philadelphia has a couple of first-round picks in the [2023] NFL draft. They’ve got extra picks down the road. They’ve got some very talented players. They’ve got some talented young players,” Johnson said, disagreeing with Jones that Philadelphia mortgaged their future for one season.

Johnson won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys, while Jones was the owner. However, the two also famously feuded with one another.

“I think the Philadelphia Eagles are gonna be good for a long time,” Johnson concluded.

Jerry Jones Made an Outlandish Claim About Mike McCarthy

Jones has been full of outlandish claims, lately. That includes a recent one he made about Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy, who was retained despite rumors about his job security.

Jones wants McCarthy to coach in Dallas as long as the legendary Tom Landry did. That would be 29 years. So, for McCarthy, it’s three down and 26 to go. That’s a mark that seems completely reasonable for an NFL coach in the modern era who is already on the hot seat to reach.

After all, Bill Belichick has spent 23 seasons with the New England Patriots. Why can’t McCarthy do that in Dallas?