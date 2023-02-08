Jimmy Johnson Weighs in on Dallas Cowboys Decision to Stick with Mike McCarthy

Jimmy Johnson is weighing the Dallas Cowboys decision to stick with Mike McCarthy over replacing him with Sean Payton.

The legendary Cowboys coach got to know Payton over their time together at FOX in 2022. He respects the former New Orleans Saints leader. However, he doesn’t believe the freshly-minted Denver Broncos coach would’ve been a huge upgrade over McCarthy.

“When you look at the numbers, Mike McCarthy and Sean’s numbers are very similar,” Johnson said. “I think both are outstanding football coaches, and so it could be a good fit with Mike calling the plays and taking over the offense.

“But when you just compare the two, it’s hard to pick, because they’re both outstanding.”

Still, Johnson recognizes that McCarthy’s playoff performances have been worrisome throughout his tenure in Dallas.

“Everybody’s going to gauge a team on what you do in the playoffs,” Johnson said. “That’s what’s been frustrating [for the Cowboys]. The thing about it is a lot of times during the regular season you can beat up on teams because you’re more talented than they are. Talent alone will win those games. But once you get in the playoffs, you’re playing teams just as talented as you are. There’s a very small margin of error. … Sometimes you’ve got to go against the percentages in the playoffs.

“If you just play it by the book in the playoffs and that team is as talented as you are, they’re going to beat you. The playoffs are a completely different world than playing in the regular season.”

Alas, Mike McCarthy was hired with one goal in mind — win a Super Bowl. Jimmy Johnson recognizes that and is rooting for him, but it’s tough not to think about what Dallas could’ve had in Payton.

Dallas Cowboys announce Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have a new offensive coordinator, and his name is Brian Schottenheimer.

On Saturday, the franchise announced that the long-time NFL assistant — who served as a coaching analyst for the Cowboys in 2022 — will be elevated to the offensive coordinator gig on Mike McCarthy’s staff in 2023, replacing Kellen Moore.

Schottenheimer has been an offensive coordinator at multiple stops in the NFL. Beginning with the New York Jets (2006-2011) to the St. Louis Rams (2012-2014) and most recently the Seattle Seahawks (2018-2020). In-between, he spent time at the collegiate level. He served as the offensive coordinator of the Georgia Bulldogs in 2015.

Now, he’ll have his highest-profile job yet, joining McCarthy’s vision for the offense. It’s been announced that the Cowboys head coach will be calling the plays in 2023. Still, who knows how long that will last with the amount of work on the plate of the leader of the franchise.

Regardless, it’s an awesome opportunity for Brian Schottenheimer, who will hope to galvanize Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense after a disappointing showing in 2022.