JJ Watt and wife Kealia become minority owners in EPL soccer club Burnley FC

In his post-playing career, NFL legend JJ Watt has found a way to stay active in the sports world. Along with his wife Kealia, Watt has become a minority owner of Burnley FC, an English soccer club currently atop the Championship League.

JJ Watt made the announcement on Twitter, joking that he is retiring from retiring and that he is investing in a new kind of football. At one point, an off-camera interviewer jokingly asks if Watt just wants to be Ryan Reynolds. To that, JJ said, “No,” but Kealia said, “Yes, please.”

The whole video is pretty funny and explained the Watt family’s investment in Burnley.

“We don’t have buy an entire European football club kind of money,” Watt joked. “We’re more along the lines minority investment but massive emotional investment.”

Burnley is set to be promoted to the Premier League. So, the Watts are taking over at just the right time. Alan Pace, the managing partner of ALK Capital, is the current chairman of Burnley.

“We have such great respect for what has been built here by Alan (Pace, Burnley chairman), Vincent and the entire organization and are looking forward to working with them,” Watt said.

“We believe that Burnley is a special club with incredible supporters and we want to help continue to elevate its global profile on its return to the Premier League.”

Most NFL fans, of course, recognize JJ Watt as one of the best edge rusher in the league during his time with the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. However, Kealia Watt is an excellent athlete too. A professional soccer player, she even played for the United States national team in 2016. So, at least one person in the partnership knows the game well.

JJ Watt gave an impressive revue of a Taylor Swift concert

It’s probably a good thing that JJ Watt is finding something to do in his retirement. Otherwise, he might have to spend more time leaving impressively comprehensive reviews of Taylor Swift concerts.

After all, that’s already something that Watt has proved he’s more than capable of doing.

“It was 44 songs,” Watt said. “Three hours and 15 minutes long. And she did not stop the whole time. There was no intermission. There was no halftime… no TV timeouts. The longest break she took was maybe three minutes for a costume change. She was singing, dancing, entertaining the entire time; 70,000 people hanging on every single word and move she was making for three hours and 15 minutes and she crushed it. She didn’t even look tired. I was tired and I was just sitting there.”