JJ Watt Appears To Receive NFL Drug Test Request Months After His Retirement

Apparently, the NFL didn’t receive the memo that JJ Watt has decided to call it a career. The standout defensive lineman is still receiving drug test requests from the league, months after announcing his retirement.

Tuesday, Watt shared a text message he received from the NFL. An individual reached out to the three-time Defensive Player of the Year saying he had “been selected for a hgh dry blood spot test.”

As you might imagine, that didn’t sit well with Watt. He has no plans on providing any sort of sample to the league anytime soon.

“I don’t know what happens when you click ‘Report Junk’ but I think I’m about to find out,” Watt wrote, sharing an image of the text.

I don’t know what happens when you click “Report Junk” but I think I’m about to find out… pic.twitter.com/7tFyHUi3ht — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 21, 2023

Apparently, the NFL forgot to update its retirement list.

Could there be an explanation behind the text message? Earlier this offseason, Watt revealed that he was unaware that paperwork needed to be filed to announce his retirement. He found that out when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Tom Brady officially filed his retirement paperwork for the NFL and NFLPA.

Perhaps since the NFL didn’t receive any paperwork from Watt, it continued to run through its process? That’s really the only explanation we’ve got.

The retirement decision from JJ Watt came as a bit of a surprise for many. His announcement coming late in the 2022 season caught NFL fans off guard.

Why did he choose to step away after the season? One fan attempted to speculate on Twitter. That didn’t end well once Watt saw the comment.

One Twitter user argued that Watt had battled the injury bug too frequently and “can’t play anymore.” Watt responded in epic fashion, sharing a graphic of the NFL’s leaders in tackles for loss and sacks from last season.

“Don’t mistake ‘choosing not to’ for can’t,’” Watt tweeted.

Watt ended the 2022 campaign with 12.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. Both those totals ranked among the top-10 last season.

Now that Watt is retired from the NFL, he’s got a little more time to call fans out. Personally, we’re big fans of it.