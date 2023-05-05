JJ Watt awkwardly refutes ‘First Take’ report he’s joining ‘The Pat McAfee Show’

JJ Watt got the surprise of his brief post-NFL career this week when he learned that he’s joining The Pat McAfee Show.

Except it all was a big mistake that happened live on air. On ESPN. And everyone saw it. It all unfolded on the Wednesday edition of First Take, when host Molly Qerim asked Watt about his new gig with the McAfee show.

“All right, well you have a lot of exciting new projects in beyond being a new dad,” Qerim said as she addressed JJ Watt. “You’ll be the new co-host of The Pat McAfee Show.”

Stephen A. Smith and “Mad Dog” Russo gave their approval of the choice. But Watt really was perplexed, giving Qerim the “who me” look.

“That’s what I was told,” Qerim told JJ Watt.

“That would be great, but no,” Watt replied, who recently retired from playing 11 seasons in the NFL with the Texans and Cardinals.

He then asked on camera, “Hey Pat, did you send me a contract that I’m unaware of? This is great for television.” Maybe McAfee forgot. His wife just gave birth to the couple’s baby girl. He revealed the birth announcement Thursday via Twitter.

“Today’s a day that (his wife) and I have been dreaming of.. I can’t wait to see where this foot gets to go beautiful girl. WE LOVE YOU. Baby and Momma are both healthy. Momma and I are floating with joy. This is amazing. Thanks for all of the good vibes.”

So did he forget to send a contract to JJ Watt? Probably not.

Today’s a day that @MrsMcAfeeShow and I have been dreaming of.. I can’t wait to see where this foot gets to go beautiful girl. WE LOVE YOU.



Baby and Momma are both healthy.



Momma and I are floating with joy. This is amazing. Thanks for all of the good vibes.



🤟🏼🌈🌈👶🏼 pic.twitter.com/TpkCtHkeAM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 4, 2023

Good news — JJ Watt and brother, TJ, are talking podcast

Querim then tried to get out of the on-air faux pas, describing it as “awkward.”

JJ Watt joked some more about it. “We can negotiate…there’s a number to make that happen, I’m open to discussions. But no, Pat’s a great friend and he’s been awesome to me for a long time so…”

“OK, so that hasn’t happened?” Qerim said. Nope. No story.

However, there’s something to the idea of JJ Watt and a podcast. Watt is talking about starting one with brother TJ, who is busy with the Steelers being one of the NFL’s best defenders. The brothers could follow in the footsteps of Travis and Jason Kelce. Those two struck gold being their charming, funny, nutty selves throughout 2022 as both their teams (Chiefs and Eagles) made the Super Bowl.