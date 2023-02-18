JJ Watt Completely Shut Down Internet Critic of his Retirement

JJ Watt used to shut down opposing quarterbacks. Now, the former NFL defensive end is shutting down internet trolls. One Twitter user learned that lesson the hard way.

An individual on Twitter attempted to say that Watt, who announced his retirement at the conclusion of the 2022 season, “can’t play anymore.” He referenced the defensive end’s injuries, as well as the toll a 12-year career takes on a player’s body.

Watt shut that argument down really quickly, though. He used a graphic of his sack and tackles for loss totals to prove his point.

“Don’t mistake ‘choosing not to’ for can’t,'” Watt tweeted.

Watt ended the 2022 campaign with 12.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. Both those totals ranked among the top-10 in the NFL last season.

So, even though Watt has been through some injuries throughout his career, he’s still got it. But he chose to hang it up after 12 seasons in the league — 10 with the Houston Texans and two with the Arizona Cardinals.

Watt earned Pro Bowl honors five times over his career. He was also a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

JJ Watt Has Funny Response to Tom Brady’s Retirement

JJ Watt was one of two NFL stars to announce their retirement following the 2022 season. Some quarterback named Tom Brady also called it a career following the conclusion of Tampa Bay‘s postseason run.

Brady posted an emotional video to make his retirement from the league official. A week later, Brady filed paperwork with the NFL and NFLPA to make his decision officially official.

The paperwork, apparently, was news to Watt.

“I was unaware there was paperwork,” Watt tweeted. “Definitely not gonna fill that out, but definitely retired.”

So, if you were looking for Watt’s paperwork to make his retirement official, you might wait awhile.