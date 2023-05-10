JJ Watt goes on pub crawl for ‘research’ with Burnley fans after investing in club

Grab a Guinness, former NFL star JJ Watt is going to tell us all about his British pub crawl, otherwise known as client research.

And the clients, in this case, are fans of Burnley F.C. JJ Watt, the now retired NFL defensive end, plus his soccer-star wife Kealia, became minority investors in this Championship-winning football team on its way to the Premier League.

The couple found themselves in England this week to watch Burnley’s final home match of the season against Cardiff City. Burnley, located in Northwest England, won at home stadium Turf Moor.

JJ Watt and wife, Kealia watched the match with between Burnley and Cardiff City at Turf Moor,

Hello pubs! JJ and Kealia Watt shared pints with fans in Burnley

JJ and Kealia Watt cheered on their new team. And they also spent time pounding pints with the locals. JJ Watt talked about it all to BBC Breakfast show eariler this week.

“I’ve learned that the history, tradition and supporters, it’s all about respecting and honoring that,” JJ Watt told BBC Breakfast. “You never want to come in and try and do something that’s not true to who the club is and what we’re trying to do is show people what real Burnley is about.

“I did a pub crawl yesterday on my way to the stadium,” he said. “So I started at the Royal Dyche, worked my way down to Vintage Clarets and all my way up to Turf Moor. Just getting to know the supporters, I want to earn their trust by showing them how much we care and how passionate we are.”

He added “it’s research, I’m doing research and lots of pints of Guinness along the way. But it was a lot of fun and really good to get to know them on a personal level, and hopefully they get to know us as well.”

Viewers in United States are falling in love with British soccer

Americans have a new-found appreciation for England’s local soccer teams. The country loves Ted Lasso, the Apple TV comedy that evolves around AFC Richmond. Then there’s Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buying into Wrexham, the Welsh team that earned its way back up to the English Football League.

JJ Watt retired from the NFL back in January. He needed something else to keep him busy. Meanwhile, Kealia Watt is one of the best soccer players in this country. She took time away from sports to give birth to the couple’s first child. So why not own a chunk of an English team.

Watt said the couple had been looking for the perfect sporting investment.

“Promotion and relegation, the highs and lows, the consequences are incredible, so we have been looking for a club for a long time,” JJ Watt said. “We knew that once we found the right opportunity we were going to go all-in, so we took our time. Burnley checked every single box.”

We don’t think JJ Watt can lend any knowledge to his new players. But surely what he accomplished in the NFL with Arizona and Houston can translate to the Premier League. After all, Watt won NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times. And he also earned NFL Man of the Year for his community service work when he played for the Houston Texans.