JJ Watt Has Hilarious Response To Tom Brady Officially Filing NFL Retirement Paperwork

Ooos. JJ Watt might’ve skipped a step in the NFL retirement process. And he realized that after he read about what Tom Brady did in making his official.

Let’s go to Watts’ entertaining Twitter feed for more details. The now former NFL star posted “I was unaware there was paperwork… Definitely not gonna fill that out, but definitely retired.”

I was unaware there was paperwork…



Definitely not gonna fill that out, but definitely retired. https://t.co/7wDQVxu7Ma — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 10, 2023

So JJ Watt isn’t going to let a lack of official paperwork spoil his retirement plans. But it’s apparent that Tom Brady is dotting all the i’s to end his historic 23-year career. Watt quote tweeted a report from Adam Schefter. In the report, Schefter writes “Tom Brady officially filed a letter today with the NFL and NFLPA, reconfirming his Feb. 1 retirement, per sources.

“This letter silences any questions about whether Brady might return and now makes him eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Class of 2028.”

We’re so glad we know when Brady makes it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Circle this week five years from now.

Should JJ Watt Be a First-Ballot Hall of Fame Choice Like Tom Brady?

Here’s to JJ Watt becoming a first-ballot selection to the Hall. While his career wasn’t as long as Brady’s, the defensive end wowed in his 12 seasons. He won NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors three times in his first five seasons. And he also earned a big honor for his off-field work, winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2017 when he played for the Texans.

Watt registered 114.5 career sacks. That total ranks 34th all time. He led the NFL in sacks in 2012 and 2015. And, he made first-team All-Pro five times. It’s not bad for the former hockey player from Wisconsin who was only a two-star recruit coming out of high school. The Texans selected him in the first round of the 2011 draft. Watts stayed in Houston through 2020. He finished his career as an Arizona Cardinal. He picked up 12.5 sacks, including two in his final game, to cap his last year in the league.

So now, what does JJ Watt do (besides skip the retirement paperwork)? He says he’s going to remain an NFL fan, but he’s switching his team allegiances, veering away from the financial or geographic reasons and focusing on family. Somebody grab Watt a Terrible Towel. Brothers T.J. and Derek play for Pittsburgh.

“Absolutely, I’m a huge Steelers fan,” Watt told “Pardon My Take” podcast. “I’m all-in on the Steelers.”

And for what it’s worth, this isn’t the first time JJ Watt has mentioned Tom Brady’s retirement. When the quarterback called it quits, Feb. 1, Watt posted:

“Greatest of All Time. No question, no debate. It’s been an honor and a privilege. PS – The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10 am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet.”