JJ Watt Has Incredible Reaction to Tom Brady Retirement News

Tom Brady retired from the NFL Wednesday morning, and everyone has been paying their respects to one of the greatest to ever do it. JJ Watt, who retired at the end of the 2022-23 season as well, poked some fun at Brady during his tribute message on social media.

“Greatest of All Time. No question, no debate. It’s been an honor and a privilege,” Watt tweeted. “PS – The newly retired group meets on the golf course every morning at 10 am. Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet.”

Both Brady and Watt will go down as two of the most prolific football players at their respective positions ever. No question first-ballot Hall of Famers come 2028, NFL record books and countless highlights will immortalize their respective careers for years to come. Their influence on the game reaches no end, and their impact on the game will never be forgotten.

Tom Brady’s Announcement Comes After Early Playoff Exit

Brady’s announcement comes on the one-year anniversary of his faux retirement. Just a few weeks later he would announce his intentions to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There, he helped lead an offense that, while sometimes struggled to score, still managed to win the NFC South with an 8-9 record before being bounced by the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

That would end up being the final game of his career, and less than a month later Brady took to social media to tell everyone the news.

“Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady said. “I’m retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first, so I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.

“Thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. And I could go on forever. There’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Love you all.”

During his final season, Brady threw for 4,694 yards, 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions on a 66.8 percent completion rate. He set career highs in pass attempts and completions (490-of-733) as well.

In the end, Brady walked away with 89,214 yards, 649 touchdowns, 212 interceptions and a 64.3% completion percentage. The five-time Super Bowl MVP has undoubtedly made a case as the greatest quarterback of all time.