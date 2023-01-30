JJ Watt Has NFL Fans Speculating With Cryptic Social Media Post

Former Texans star JJ Watt possibly has inside info on who his team is hiring as its next head coach. Otherwise, why would he post a photo of Demeco Ryans?

Houston fired head coach Lovie Smith at the end of the regular season. The Texans have been searching since then for the perfect hire. And now, a day removed from the NFC title game, the NFL is abuzz that Ryans, the 49ers defensive coordinator, could be headed back to Houston to coach his old team.

Give the Watt tweet a look. These two former teammates are laughing during a happy time with the Texans. Do you think Watt, who just retired from the Arizona Cardinals, is reading the tea leaves? Does he have an inside source? Or is he making a recommendation? Stay tuned.

It’s not a stretch to predict JJ Watt’s old teammate is headed back to Houston. And nothing that unfolded Sunday against the Eagles is likely to hurt Ryans landing a head coaching job.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was one of several journalists reporting that Ryans is getting a second interview with the Texans. Rapoport said:

“With the 49ers season over, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will visit Houston this week for a second interview and if all goes well, he’s expected to become the Texans new head coach.”

With the #49ers season over, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will visit Houston this week for a second interview and if all goes well, he’s expected to become the #Texans new head coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2023

JJ Watt and Ryan spent one season together with the Texans. Houston drafted Ryans, a unanimous All-American from Alabama, with the first pick of the second round in 2006. (The Texans drafted Watt in the first round in 2011).

Ryan moved inside as a dominating middle linebacker for Houston. He played for the Texans from 2006 through 2011. He earned two trips to the Pro Bowl and defensive rookie of the year honors while at Houston. It was a sad day for Texans fans when Houston traded Ryan to the Eagles in 2012.

JJ Watt shared a cryptic social media post, possibly giving everyone a heads up about friend DeMeco Ryans. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

Ryans retired from the NFL after the 2015 season. The 49ers hired him in 2017 as a quality control coach. He quickly climbed the coaching ranks from within the teams. In 2018, he took over coaching the inside linebackers. Then in 2021, Ryans became the team’s defensive coordinator. This season, Ryans’ defense, statistically topped the NFL.

So JJ Watt isn’t wrong to promote Demeco Ryans.