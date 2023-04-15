JJ Watt Posts Inspiring Video As Starter At Run Honoring The Legacy Of Pat Tillman

JJ Watt, the now retired Cardinal, had the opportunity Saturday morning to help honor the memory of the late Pat Tillman, a truly heroic NFL player.

Watt served as the official starter for “Pat’s Run,” which took place Saturday morning in Tempe.

JJ Watt shared on Twitter: “28,000 people at Pat’s Run this morning, supporting the Pat Tillman Foundation and honoring Pat’s incredible legacy. There were firefighters running in full gear, military members with full packs, moms & dads with babies. Just incredible. Honored to be your race starter this morning.”

Check out the video to get the full context of how many people showed up to run the race. We’ll add amazing to Watt’s incredible.

JJ Watt Was a Kid in Wisconsin When Tillman Gave Up Career to Enlist

JJ Watt was in middle school in Wisconsin when Tillman gave up his NFL career as an Arizona Cardinal and enlisted in the Army. This was in May, 2002, eight months after 9/11. Tillman became an elite Army Ranger and served tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He died April 22, 2004, as a result of friendly fire. Tillman was the third NFL player to die in combat, but the first since the Vietnam War.

Fans keep Tillman’s memory alive with Pat’s Run. It’s a 4.2-mile recreational event that is a nod to Tillman’s play for Arizona State. He starred there as an undersized linebacker and helped to lead the team to the Rose Bowl. He wore the number 42 as a Sun Devil. And the race Saturday ended inside Sun Devil Stadium. Runners crossed the 42-yard line to finish the race. Later Saturday, Arizona State had its annual spring football game.

JJ Watt has plenty of time to do volunteer work. He retired in January after 12 seasons in the NFL spent with the Texans and Cardinals.

It seems that Watt will spend retirement in Phoenix. Front Office Sports reported this week that JJ Watt and his wife, pro soccer player Kealia Watt, bought a $7 million mansion. Coincidentally, the Watts bought the home from another athletic power couple — former NHL star Mike Modano and Allison Micheletti Modano, a former pro golfer. The Watts are downsizing at least price wise. Their current home in Paradise Valley, a Phoenix suburb, is on the market for $13.5 million.

JJ and Kealia Watt are the parents of baby Koa. Their son was born last October. Kealia took a maternity break from the NWSL, but she’s been cleared to return to action. She’s a free agent and last played for the Chicago Red Stars.