JJ Watt Buys $7 Million Phoenix Retirement Home

JJ Watt bought himself a $7 million retirement home in Phoenix and will live life to its fullest now that he is done with football.

According to a report from Front Office Sports, Watt and his wife Kealia purchased the home from former NHL star Mike Modano and former pro golfer Allison Micheletti Modano. With the purchase, Watt and his wife tried to sell their mansion in Paradise Valley for $13.5 million.

However, there is no buyer at the moment.

“The 6,712 square-foot home rests in Phoenix’s Arcadia neighborhood with views of Camelback Mountain,” Andrew Cohen of FOS wrote. “It has a glass wall, two marble kitchen islands, a two-sided fireplace, a sports court, a lap pool, and an outdoor fire pit.”

Talk about luxury. Watt and his wife can settle in Phoenix for the remainder of their lives if they want to.

That’s not a bad place to live with great weather all year round. Watt elected to stay in Arizona despite the bulk of his career taking place in Houston with the Texans.

Watt is surely going to play golf a lot more at this point right? What about coaching?

Watt has plenty of options for retirement life, as well as helping raise his family. That goes without saying.

JJ Watt Cautions Fans About Free Agency Rumors

Watt, the former three-time Defensive Player of the Year had a few tips for fans.

When free agency opened up Wednesday, March 15, Watt sent out a tweet regarding rumors fans heard. He says everything that “leaks” is done so with purpose.

“NFL Free Agency/Draft Reminder: If you’re hearing a ‘rumor’ it’s because someone wants you to hear that rumor for one reason or another, or someone is purely guessing,” Watt wrote.

“If people want to keep something quiet, they absolutely can. It’s 100% possible to do deals without any leaks.”

Watt spent 12 seasons in the NFL before retiring after the 2022 campaign. He probably knows a thing or two about how these deals work.

So, just keep his words in mind when things heat up during free agency or even during the draft.

Maybe those rumors might extend into Watt playing again. It remains to be seen.

But on the safe side, Watt is likely retired for good after a Hall-of-Fame worthy career. Now Watt can enjoy his retirement home in Phoenix, worth a lot of money.