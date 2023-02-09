JJ Watt Reveals New Favorite NFL Team in Retirement

JJ Watt finally hung up his cleats in 2023. Now, he’s back to being an NFL fan.

But what team is the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals legend going to cheer for? As he explained on this week’s episode of Barstool’s Pardon My Take, the former Wisconsin Badgers star is going to root for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

JJ Watt said on Barstool podcast that he is now likely going to start going to Steelers games to support brothers. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/6ECHWM1BMc — BlitzburghUSAVideos (@sdextrasmedia) February 8, 2023

“Absolutely, I’m a huge Steelers fan,” Watt responded, asked by Dan ‘Big Cat’ Katz if he was going to start going to Pittsburgh’s games.

There you have it — Watt is going to support his brothers and become a Steelers fan. That’s music to Katz’s ears, as a noted Chicago Bears fan, he made sure to ask Watt about his past fandom as a Green Bay Packers fan growing up.

“No,” added Watt, asked about rooting for Green Bay. “Just for you. I’m doing it for you. … We are pouring a lot of energy into the Badgers. But Steelers. I’m all in on the Steelers.”

You can bet JJ Watt will be the biggest fan at the Steelers games, as long as his brothers are sharing the field. Cheers to spending some retirement time in Pittsburgh, JJ.

JJ Watt Details Decision to Retire From NFL After 12 Seasons

Many were surprised when Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt announced his retirement after 12 seasons.

But to Watt, this was no spur-of-the-moment decision — just one that had already been in the works.

“I’ve known for a little while. It’s the right time,” Watt told reporters, via NFL.com. “It feels like the right time. I’ve put so much into the game and the wins and the losses, the mental stress and passion that comes with it, it just weighs on you. It’s heavy, I mean it’s really heavy.

“The losses are very tough to take. You live with the highs and the lows, and I’ve always said that I’d way rather live with the highs and the lows than never know in the middle. I’ve got a son now. Obviously, I had a heart scare in the middle of the year, so there’s certainly some of that that played into it. But I’m very happy and am very at peace with it.”

Watt, 33, walks away from the game as one of the most accomplished defenders in league history. A five-time All-Pro selection, Watt has accumulated 111.5 sacks and 27 forced fumbles throughout his career. He took home AP Defensive Player of the Year Honors three times (2012, 2014, 2015). Watt is one of just three players to ever accomplish the feat (Lawrence Taylor, Aaron Donald.)

Outsider’s Nick Geddes contributed to this article.