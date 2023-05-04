It’s been four months since JJ Watt suited up in his final game after 12 seasons in the NFL.

The 34-year-old has had plenty of time since then to ponder his future, and has come to terms on two things: He has zero regrets about making the 2022 campaign his last and has no interest of returning to the NFL.

“I sit here, and I watch these [offseason] practices that these guys are going back to and I see the Instagram posts that these teams are putting out of them running through the bags and them doing the drills, and all I think to myself is, ‘I’m so glad I don’t have to be out there chasing those guys around and catch them,’” Watt told SiriusXM NFL Radio Wednesday, via Pro Football Talk. “Haven’t run since the final game of the season, so that San Francisco game was the last time that I’ve run. I still lift… Still workout. But cardio has kind of taken a bit of a backseat. So, I don’t think I’m going to have any problems because it’s more of a matter of physically being able to do it and wanting to do it, and I don’t.

“I’m very at peace with my decision… Very at peace with how it all went down and how it all ended, and I don’t think I’m going to have any because I physically won’t be able to. I’m a guy who if I’m going to do it, I’m going to go out there to try and be the absolute best, and I know now that I’m not training that way; I’m not treating my body that way. So, I’m not going to put myself in a situation where I’m going to look like a fool either.”

JJ Watt ‘at peace’ with decision to retire from the NFL

Watt walked away from the game as one of the most accomplished defenders in league history. A five-time All-Pro selection, Watt accumulated 114.5 sacks and 27 forced fumbles throughout his career with the Houston Texans (2011-2020) and Arizona Cardinals (2021-22). He took home AP Defensive Player of the Year Honors three times (2012, 2014, 2015). Watt is one of just three players to ever accomplish the feat (Lawrence Taylor, Aaron Donald.)

Watt went out playing some of the best football of his career. He compiled 39 tackles (30 solo) 12.5 sacks and 18 tackles for loss in 2022. It was the first time since 2018 Watt recorded double-digit sacks in a single season.

Though Watt believes he could have continued performing at a high level, ultimately he decided that 12 years was enough.

“What I want to do is I want to spend time with my family. What I want to do is I want to explore some of these new opportunities,” Watt said. “And I always wanted to go out on a personal, productive note, so that people remember you as, ‘He can still do it.’”