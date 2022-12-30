JJ Watt Tells Hilarious Story of Teammate’s Reaction to His Retirement

Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt received a host of messages after he announced his retirement from the NFL after 12 seasons Tuesday.

One message came from a teammate — rookie linebacker Jesse Luketa — though Watt was unaware at the time. Speaking with the media Wednesday, Watt said he received a FaceTime from a number he didn’t recognize. He didn’t answer, and seconds later, he got a message from the unidentified number. Not just a text, but rather a voice memo.

It was Luketa. But Watt could hardly make out a word he was saying. That’s because Luketa, the seventh-round selection, had just gotten his wisdom teeth removed and had gauze in his mouth. Watt said that Luketa was “high off his ass” as a result.

JJ Watt got a text and voice memo from rookie Jesse Luketa after he announced his retirement this week. Watt didn't have Luketa's number saved.



What happened after is hilarious. Watch till the end. 😂😂



(via @AZCardinals)pic.twitter.com/sN7UJfHIq8 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 30, 2022

“So I played the voicemail, and — I wish I could play it so bad, I’m gonna ask him if I can later, I don’t want to now — and it is like incoherent, complete incoherence,” Watt said. “And I’m like, ‘What the hell is this?’ I literally thought it was distorted from the phone. So 10 seconds later, a picture comes through and it’s Jesse Luketa, our rookie outside linebacker, and he has cotton balls in both [sides of] his mouth.

“He just got his wisdom teeth out. He’s high off his ass, he has no clue what he’s doing. And in the message, it says, ‘JJ, I just heard you’re retiring, all I want is a jersey at the end of the season.’ But it is incoherent. Beyond incoherent. I listened to it 10 times to understand what he was saying.”

Watt gifted the jersey to Luketa Friday.

“I told him, ‘You got the jersey. You made my day. You won the whole day,'” Watt said.

Watt revealed at the same media session, his decision to step away from football.

I’ve known for a little while. It’s the right time,” Watt said. “It feels like the right time. I’ve put so much into the game and the wins and the losses, the mental stress and passion that comes with it, it just weighs on you. It’s heavy, I mean it’s really heavy.

“The losses are very tough to take. You live with the highs and the lows, and I’ve always said that I’d way rather live with the highs and the lows than never know in the middle. I’ve got a son now. Obviously, I had a heart scare in the middle of the year, so there’s certainly some of that that played into it. But I’m very happy and am very at peace with it.”