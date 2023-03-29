J.J. Watt Gives Two Reasons Why NFL’s Thursday Night Football Change Would be a ‘Terrible Idea’

J.J. Watt is not a fan of the NFL’s Thursday Night Football change ahead of the 2023 regular season. The NFL made a change where teams could not be limited to just one Thursday game a season.

Now, teams could play two Thursday games in a single season. The possibility of games being flexed into Thursday night slots was tabled until May.

Still, Watt and others were not a fan of the change.

“Flexing games from Sunday to Thursday is a terrible idea for two main reasons,” Watt wrote on Twitter. “1) Player Safety. You can’t make this decision and also preach that player safety is a priority. 2) Fans. People spending hard earned money to see their team play. Who’s paying to change their plans?”

Player safety is the biggest subject when it comes to Thursday games. But Watt made a good point regarding fans.

Fans flex their plans on a dime when teams have games go from Sunday afternoon to night. But a flex to an entirely different day?

That can make a game unaffordable and less appealing. Sure, that’s not going to change the NFL’s mind. Money will always come in for the league and there’s not a mass exodus of fans.

Still, Watt has a point when it comes to the people that put a lot of money into team’s pockets.

Player safety is the name of the game. Or at least, that’s what the NFL tries to be.

Thursday Night Football could definitely affect player safety, particularly in the event of two games a year for teams on those dates.

But other than Watt’s concerns about Thursday Night Football, the NFL approved another rule change.

It was rule tweak No. 10. No team asked for the rule change. Rather, the proposal came from the competition committee. Going forward, a player can “launch” using one or both feet.

Here’s the official rule, according to the NFL, before the tweak. Now, change it to one or both feet:

Illegally launching into a defenseless opponent. It is an illegal launch if a player (i) leaves both feet prior to contact to spring forward and upward into his opponent, and (ii) uses any part of his helmet to initiate forcible contact against any part of his opponent’s body. (This does not apply to contact against a runner, unless the runner is still considered to be a defenseless player, as defined in Article 7).

And here are the other instances of prohibited contact in regards to hitting a player in a defenseless posture.

Forcibly hitting the defenseless player’s head or neck area with the helmet, facemask, forearm, or shoulder, even if the initial contact is lower than the player’s neck, and regardless of whether the defensive player also uses his arms to tackle the defenseless player by encircling or grasping him

Lowering the head and making forcible contact with the crown or ”hairline” parts of the helmet against any part of the defenseless player’s body.