Joe Biden Weighs In on Whether NFL Is Too Dangerous After Damar Hamlin Injury

President Joe Biden was in Kentucky, Wednesday, not that far away from where Damar Hamlin is in a hospital, fighting for his life.

A reporter asked the president about Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Covington, Kentucky, where Biden was making an appearance with a group of bipartisan political leaders, is only about 10 miles away from Cincinnati. It felt relevant to bring up Hamlin.

Is the NFL too dangerous? Biden said no.

Jennifer Jacobs, a reporter for Bloomberg, shared the president’s response.

“Look, the idea that you’re going to have—you’ve got guys that are 6’8, 340 pounds,” Biden said. If you hit somebody—and that’s not what happened here, but I just think it’s—I don’t know how you avoid it.”

“No,” Biden says when asked if thinks NFL’s getting too dangerous after Damar Hamlin. “Look, the idea that you're going to have—you've got guys that are 6'8, 340 pounds … if you hit somebody—and that's not what happened here, but I just think it's—I don't know how you avoid it.” — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) January 4, 2023

Damar Hamlin, the 24-year-old safety, appeared to have suffered a freak kind of injury. Bengals receiver Tee Higgins lowered his shoulder and hit Hamlin in the chest as Hamlin was making a tackle. The tackle looked like any other defensive play that happens dozens of times a game. Hamlin stood up for about three seconds, then collapsed. His teammates immediately called for help, knowing that Hamlin’s injury was unlike any other they’d seen.

As thousands of fans watched from the stadium and millions more at home, medical personnel performed CPR to revive Hamlin. They also used an automated external defibrillator to restart his heart. An ambulance drove onto the field to pick up the safety. His uncle said Hamlin needed CPR again at the hospital.

Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest Monday night in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. President Joe Biden talked about the 24-year-old during a stop in Kentucky with a group of bipartisan political leaders. (Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The entire country is talking about this second-year Bills player, so it’s no surprise the president also is showing his concern. So many Americans also are showing their support. The New England Patriots, the Bills’ arch-rival, turned on blue lights at their stadium. So did the Cincinnati Bengals. The park people at Niagara Falls also flipped on blue lights in honor of No. 3, Damar Hamlin.

Dr. Marc Cohen, who is chairman of the Department of Medicine at Newark-Beth Israel Medical Center, offered his thoughts on what happened to Hamlin in an interview with the New York Post.

“That hit had to occur at a certain point in time that was only five milliseconds long,” Cohen said. “If that hit occurred one millisecond after or before, this may not have happened.”

There was some good news on Hamlin’s status. The Bills issued the following statement:

“Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight. He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”