Joe Buck Admits Not Calling Super Bowl LVII Was a ‘Little Weird’

For the first time since 2002, FOX broadcasted the Super Bowl without Joe Buck.

Of course, the veteran announcer left the network following the 2022 season to broadcast Monday Night Football for ESPN alongside his partner, Troy Aikman. That meant FOX had to find an entirely new booth for the Super Bowl and, ultimately, decided on Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to call the big game.

As for Buck, he got to watch like the rest of us: on TV. Even he admitted it was a bit strange.

“Yeah, I watched it,” Buck said on The Michael Kay Show. “Was it weird? A little bit because I think it’s only human nature to go, ‘Oh, well, nobody can survive if the great Joe Buck isn’t there and the great Troy Aikman.’ Everything moves on, and they’ve moved on and I’ve moved on and Troy’s moved on. I think everybody’s happy with what they have and where they are.”

Buck also spoke highly of the job Burkhardt and Olsen did on the broadcast. They also got plenty of strong reviews from fans. Buck — who did six Super Bowls during his time at FOX — shared his excitement for them.

“It was a hell of a game,” Buck said. “They did a great job, which I knew they would. They were in great hands. … Those guys are friends of mine. I don’t know Greg that well, I thought he was fantastic. I know Kevin extremely well. We worked together for years. I’m just proud of them.

“I said it at the time when I moved over to ESPN: To get out of the way of somebody like Kevin and to get out of the way of somebody like Joe on the baseball side was kind of the untalked about silver lining, the something that gave me great pleasure. … So, I was so happy for those guys. I know what it’s like to stand there and welcome 100 million people to the audience and to the TV sets. It comes with a lot of pressure. I thought they were great, and the game was great. It was a win.”