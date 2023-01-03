Joe Buck Claims NFL Wanted to Continue MNF Game After Damar Hamlin Collapsed on Field

After Damar Hamlin went down during last night’s MNF game, the NFL postponed it. Joe Buck says it didn’t go down like that. Buck and the ESPN crew were wonderful in their coverage following the traumatic event. The announcer says the league wanted to continue playing.

Joe Buck is here to get the story straight on what went down after the incident. The folks at ESPN held the air time and kept reporting as much as they could. Fans took comfort in hearing from each member of the broadcast crew.

According to Buck, the NFL was ready to go back on the field after a five-minute warm-up period for both teams. However, the NFL’s Executive VP of Football Operations, Troy Vincent, said “I’m not sure where that came from.” He denied it.

Buck talked to the NY Post about the situation.

“They said they’re going to give five minutes of a warm-up to these players to get ready,” Joe Buck said.

Reports claim that there was a conversation between the NFL and NFLPA that ultimately led to the game being called off. Players were clearly not prepared to play after what just went down on the field.

Scott Van Pelt Supports Joe Buck’s View

It would be one thing if Joe Buck had just said it as a one-off comment. However, during the MNF broadcast, Buck stated multiple times that the game would be back on after a brief warm-up period.

Scott Van Pelt put it simply during his “SportsCenter” segment. “The league can say whatever it wants to say about [playing the game]… a group of men locked arms on different sides of a sideline and said no we’re not.”

More than half an hour after the game was originally postponed, it was called off for good. This is just going to be a lost game, and that’s what it should be, honestly.

The NFL released a statement on Tuesday saying the game would not be started back up and that the Week 18 schedule will continue on as planned.

Whoever made the decision to stop the game, it was the right call. When a situation like that comes up, it is best to focus on what is most important, player health. Here is the latest on Damar Hamlin’s condition.