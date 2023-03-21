Joe Buck Reacts to Report of Troy Aikman, Rocky Relationship Forcing Monday Night Football Shakeup

There might be some behind-the-scenes drama unfolding when it comes to ESPN‘s Monday Night Football production team. There have been some murmurings that tensions between Troy Aikman and others forced the network to make some changes. But Joe Buck says that stuff has been blown out of proportion.

ESPN recently announced changes to producer and director for the Monday Night Football broadcasts. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post made an interesting comment on the Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast about why the change was made.

“It’s not fair to say that Troy Aikman or Joe Buck made this change, but there was a feeling from people close to the situation that Aikman wanted a different producer.”

Buck quickly jumped to his broadcast partner’s defense.

“Those decisions are made way above us,” Buck told The Post. “We are the new guys on the block. Those are assessed above where we sit. I’m proud about what we all did and where we are going.”

Aikman declined to comment on the situation. ESPN executive Stephanie Druley, head of studio and event production also denied the claims that Aikman played a part in the changes.

“We can say unequivocally this decision was made solely by me and our management team. Period,” Druley said. “These new assignments best position our overall football coverage for years to come and, to be clear, they were not dictated by any members of our on-air team.”

Obviously, ESPN isn’t going to throw its talent under the bus. So, who really knows the truth of the story? It’s created a pretty interesting storyline for the network though.

Troy Aikman, Joe Buck Enter Second Year of MNF Coverage

ESPN struck gold by landing the broadcast team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman before the start of the 2022 NFL season. The tandem have worked well together over the years and have emerged as the best in the business.

It’s reported that the network spent around $33 million to land the Buck-Aikman team from FOX before last season. It was also an opportunity for the tandem to work together on Monday Night Football — the NFL’s most recognizable platform.

So is it really that wild to believe that ESPN would make a change to its production team if the broadcasters — who they paid more than $30 million to get — weren’t happy? Absolutely not.

The 2022 season was the first for Buck and Aikman on ESPN’s coverage of Monday Night Football. A lot of us are already looking forward to Year 2.