Remember that “awkward moment” between Scott Van Pelt and Joe Buck following a Monday Night Football Game on Dec. 26? Turns out, it was much ado about nothing.

On Monday night, following the NFC Wild Card contest between the Cowboys and Buccaneers, both Van Pelt and Buck addressed that “feud” from a few weeks ago. The two ESPN personalities just wanted to give each other a hard time.

“You know, we didn’t even get a chance to say it — first of all, couple of weeks ago, you and I hard our thing. We’re always playing around,” Buck said. “You’re the only guy I knew at ESPN before I came here. So, let’s just put that to bed.”

Scott Van Pelt and Joe Buck couldn't say goodbye without addressing rumors of their feud pic.twitter.com/hjzSVVN64B — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 17, 2023

Van Pelt jumped in and added a few words, too, calling people who believed there was an actual spat, “dumb.”

“My favorite thing this year is that people on the internet truly thought a broadcaster as legendary as Joe Buck is pissed off for one question after a lousy football game,” Van Pelt said. “Incredible to me how dumb people are.”

Monday will be the last time the broadcast team of Buck and Troy Aikman meet with Van Pelt during the NFL postseason. Both sides wanted to clear up any confusion.

The Initial ‘Icy’ Exchange between Scott Van Pelt, Joe Buck

Flip the calendar back to Dec. 26 and you’ll find the “icy” exchange between Scott Van Pelt and Joe Buck. At the time, many thought there was actually some bitterness between the two legendary sports personalities.

Buck appeared upset after Van Pelt asked just one question following a Monday Night Football game. At the time, many thought of the situation as very uncomfortable and awkward.

the MNF postgame show is elite pic.twitter.com/Hldme5cvcn — sports announcers with no context (@nocontxtanncr) December 27, 2022

If you didn’t know their relationship, you might think the two had an issue with each other. Clearly, that’s not the case.

Fortunately, the two ESPN personalities cleared that up before the final sign-off of the NFL season for the network. Now we can all live happily knowing Buck and Van Pelt are the best of friends.