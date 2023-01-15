Joe Buck Unhappy with Narratives Overshadowing Damar Hamlin Story

With all of the things that have gone on with the Damar Hamlin injury and ensuing sage, Joe Buck wants people to focus on what’s important. Take away the fact that Hamlin is an NFL player. He’s still a human being who survived a traumatic event.

After Hamlin collapsed on the field, no one was sure what was going to happen after. Cardiac arrest is no laughing matter, even for a professional athlete. Joe Buck was in the booth as it all went down, and had to job of carrying the broadcast through the stoppage.

While talking to Bryan Curtis of The Press Box podcast, Buck got into the things that frustrated him about the Hamlin story. Too many narratives running around.

“Just be a human being,” Buck explained, via Awful Announcing. “This is about another person who is in terrible distress down on the field. I’m sure you’re gonna asked me about the five-minute thing with the league and I understand why you want to ask me that. I think the frustrating thing to me after this has kind of settled, is what took place on that field is overlooked. And it shouldn’t be.”

The real story is how fast medical professionals responded on the field. Getting that CPR going, treating him, and making him as stable as possible before taking him to the hospital – that’s what is important.

Joe Buck Blown Away By Medical Response

While athletic trainers are prepared for anything, there is a big difference when the real thing comes. So, it makes it even more impressive. As Damar Hamlin fell, they were there almost as fast as possible. Then, they went to work.

At the end of it all? They saved a man’s life.

“That’s the main story,” Buck went on. “Throughout all of this and whatever has been the recounting of things in real time and everybody wants to assign blame. ‘Did it take too long to cancel the game? Did the guys on TV screw it up?’ I feel like it was handled extremely well, I’m not talking about us, I’m talking about by the people on the field. That’s like landing a plane on the Hudson in my mind. That may be overstating it, but I’m not sure that it is and I think that has gotten lost a little bit.”

He might not want to say it, but I will. Joe Buck also did a great job. That entire ESPN staff kept the show going, but in the most respectful way possible. Thousands, if not millions, were waiting on their word and updates. But the sports announcer is also right.

The medical staff that responded to Damar Hamlin’s emergency deserve all of the attention. It is a much more somber story if it wasn’t for their work and dedication.