Joe Burrow Addresses Bengals, Chiefs Trash Talk

Last week was cluttered with so much trash talking from the Bengals. Cincy players even renamed the Chiefs stadium after Joe Burrow.

It was one constant reminder that Joe Burrow and the Bengals had beaten Kansas City for three straight games. Who cares if the Bengals won each of those three by a field goal. The way Cincy talked, all the wins were runaways. And Burrow always dominated at Arrowhead Stadium when he’d only appeared there once.

The Bengals quarterback even added to the hype. Burrow is known for his fashion choices. And his pre-game outfit before the AFC title game included a T-shirt that read “Sorry in Advance.” Chiefs just said sorry at the end.

After the 23-20 victory, Chiefs players swatted the comments back towards the sass-talking Bengals.

What did Joe Burrow say about all the bulletin board material? Should the Bengals have kept the chatter to their lockerroom?

“I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow told reporters. “It’s all love at the end of the day. They know the respect that we have for them and I know the respect that they have for us. It’s an intense, emotional game. Things like that are going to happen, but I think that’s why the game is fun.”

Maybe Playing for a Super Bowl Berth Is More Fun Than Trolling For It

We should add that watching a 23-20 game, which came down to the final seconds, is an awfully good time. Why animate the opponents in pre-game? Seems like a bad strategic move.

Here’s hoping for many more of these matchups. The Bengals and Chiefs have played in the past two AFC title games. And the emerging Joe Burrow-Patrick Mahomes rivalry feels like Tom Brady versus Peyton Manning. Those two greats met five times in the playoffs, with Manning owning a 3-2 record. The home team won every game.

Burrow is predicting many more big games with the Chiefs.

“I think you can expect that,” he said. “We know the kind of team they have, the kind of quarterback they have, and the kind of coaches they have. We expect to be back there and I think they do, too.”

After the game, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes met at midfield. NFL Films released video of their brief encounter.

“Many more dog, many more,” Mahomes told Burrow. “Hey, helluva game. Good job bud. You have a helluva career going.” Notice no mention of Burrowhead.

Then Burrow told Mahomes: “You too, brother. Go win it now.” And then Mahomes told him “Yes Sir!” The two quarterbacks shook hands then hugged each other. Twice.

It did look like a ton of respect between the two.