Joe Burrow and Angel Reese Take Epic Photo at LSU’s Spring Game

The LSU football spring game brought out both current and former Tigers stars. That included Joe Burrow and Angel Reese, who teamed up for a photo referencing their national championship victories.

The LSU women’s basketball account tweeted a picture of the two standing next to each other and pointing to their ring fingers. They were both donning sunglasses as the caption read “NATTY CHAMPS” with a ring emoji.

Reese also posed for a photo with receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who won a national championship with Burrow in 2019. The two are now teammates in the NFL on the Cincinnati Bengals, making AFC Championship appearances in each of the past two seasons.

Reese won her national championship earlier this month, leading LSU to a 102-85 victory against Iowa. She was later named the NCAA Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.

This past season was Reese’s first at LSU after transferring from Maryland. She wasted no time in etching her name in the record books, breaking the NCAA women’s basketball record with 34 double-doubles this season. Reese led the SEC with 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game and is set to return in 2023-24 with her eyes on a second national title.

Burrow also broke a few records during his time in Baton Rouge. He passed for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy in 2019, both single-season bests for the program. The quarterback left as the all-time leader in passing touchdowns (76) despite playing just two seasons.

Shaq Ranks Angel Reese Above Himself and Joe Burrow as Greatest LSU Athlete of All-Time

In a recent episode of his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq, Shaquille O’Neal made quite the claim about Reese, calling her the greatest athlete to ever play in Baton Rouge.

“She’s probably the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU sports. You heard it here first. Man and female,” O’Neal said.

Shaq with some high praise for a fellow LSU athlete 👀



(via The Big Pod) pic.twitter.com/oR5AmC19rR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 11, 2023

With that claim, O’Neal admitted that he would even rank Reese above himself. Shaq played three seasons for the Tigers from 1989-92, averaging 21.6 points 13.5 rebounds and 4.6 blocks before becoming the No. 1 pick in the 1992 NBA Draft. But he failed to win a championship in college, and he believes that’s what separates Reese from himself.

“Guess what? She delivered,” he said. “She delivered that package. See, a lot of us got the package, and we still got the package in our truck. She delivered that package. So, you know, there’s a lot of names you could throw around — men and women — but she’s probably the greatest athlete. Some people are going to exclude it to women athletes. I’m not doing that. She’s the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU.”

Shaq even went as far as to say that Angel Reese is better than former Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow. After winning a championship with the Tigers in 2019, Burrow later became the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft to the Cincinnati Bengals, leading them to a Super Bowl appearance in just his second season.

But O’Neal gave Reese the nod over Burrow because he sees her as “more athletic.”

“Joe Burrow got it done a couple of years ago, but she’s way more athletic than he is,” O’Neal said.