Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow joined a group of big-name athletes from a wide range of sports to buy a farm in Iowa.

The group of athletes include Blake Griffin from the Boston Celtics as well as Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman. Plus, Kemba Walker, Khris Middleton, Zach Ertz and Sam Hubbard kicked in money into a $5 million fund to purchase farms across the country.

So now Joe Burrow, the businessman, will be part corn and soybean farmer. The farm the athletes just purchased is 104 acres of plush Northern Iowa farmland. The athlete group contributed to the fund set up by Patricof Co. The company invests money from athletes as well as from traditional investors like JP Morgan.

Front Office Sports broke the news about the Joe Burrow group and the farm. The site also reported that the athletes will look for diverse agricultural assets. Plans are to buy as many as four more farms. With the purchase in Iowa, the group will lease the land back to farmers. In turn, they will receive a single-digit-percentage annual payment.

Blake Griffin also joined several other athletes, including Joe Burrow, to buy a 100-plus acre farm in Iowa. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

They may next turn to a watermelon farm in Oregon. Or, they could buy more farmland in Iowa, the state which produces the most corn in the nation. Iowa also is second for soybeans. And the state’s agricultural real estate market it hot. The Des Moines Register reported that the average value of farm land increased by 17 percent from 2021. On average, an acre sells for about $11,400.

Mark Patricof told Front Office Sports that his investment firm will soon announce a significant deal involving a “known brand in the alcohol space.”

Joe Burrow does have ties to Iowa. He was born in Ames, back when his father was an assistant on the staff of Iowa State coach Dan McCarney. Burrow lived in Ames until he was four.

This week, Burrow and the Bengals are readying for an NFL playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens. Burrow and Cincinnati caught fire a year ago, earning a spot in the Super Bowl before losing late to the Los Angeles Rams. But unlike the Rams, the Bengals shook off their Super Bowl hangover. They started the year 0-2, but they finished it on an eight-game winning streak.

Now, Cincy is looking to make its fifth Super Bowl and winning it all for the first time in franchise history. But first, they’ll have to get past Kansas City and Buffalo.