Joe Burrow provides update on potential record contract with Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in line for a big contract extension with the team and both sides are reportedly on the same page.

Amid quarterback contract extensions for Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson, Burrow is next in line. The 2023 season was the final year of Burrow’s rookie contract, prior to the option, after the Bengals took him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020.

Burrow likes where it’s headed, but wouldn’t give away many juicy details with his contract.

“I’m involved,” Burrow said regarding contract talks with the team, via CBS Sports. “It’s in the works. It’s not really something I like to play out in the media. That’s just the way I think they want to do business, [how] I want to do business. We prefer to keep that between us.”

Hurts and Jackson signed five-year extensions this offseason while a guy like Patrick Mahomes had a long-term deal. Mahomes signed a 10-year deal worth roughly $500 million the other year.

“I think there’s a lot of different ways it can work out,” Burrow said. “We’ll see how it plays out.”

Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2021 and back to the AFC Championship last season. Two out of three years within the final four? Not bad.

Over the course of three years, Burrow has 11,774 yards, 82 touchdowns, 31 interceptions and a 68.2% completion percentage.

Bengals pick up fifth-year option on Joe Burrow

The move was expected, and the focus now shifts to Burrow and the Bengals working out a long-term deal. Head coach Zac Taylor acknowledged at the annual league meeting last month that negotiations between the Bengals and Burrow’s representation have already started.

​​The team also made clear they hope to reach an agreement with Burrow beyond 2024.

“This is a mechanical step along the way and we will continue to work with Joe and his representatives to secure his long-term future as a Bengal,” the team said in a statement.

Reporters asked Taylor about negotiations with his quarterback as team executives gathered in Phoenix for the annual NFL owners meeting.

“I know that they’ve started and we’ll see where they go,” Taylor told the media. “I don’t know what the timeline is gonna be, but not my job, fortunately.”

According to Spotrac, Burrow will make $11.5 million next season. That will more than double to $29.5 million in the final season of his contract.