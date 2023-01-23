Joe Burrow Delivers Brutal Jab to Bills Fans Who Bought Tickets for AFC Championship Game

First, Joe Burrow ended the Buffalo Bills’ season. Then, he rubbed salt in the wound. The quarterback took a major jab at the fans after leading the Bengals to a convincing 27-10 win.

Several Bills fans had already purchased tickets to the AFC Championship Game, which had a neutral site location in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Obviously, those won’t be put to use.

Asked about the Bengals coming into the game with a chip on their shoulders, Burrow delivered a great line. “Better send those refunds,” Burrow said of Bills fans who already purchased tickets.

"Better send those refunds."



Joe Burrow with a message 👀 pic.twitter.com/CZjZogj0HR

(via @CBSSports) — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2023

Buffalo fans probably had hotel rooms, rental cars and flights booked in addition to the tickets. So, yeah, there’s going to be a lot of plans changing.

Burrow completed 23-of-36 passes for 242 yards with two touchdowns. He added 31 yards on six carries. He didn’t throw any interceptions and was sacked just one time, an impressive feat in a snow game.

Cincinnati plays Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. It should be an incredibly fun quarterback battle between Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

Eli Apple Busts Out Weird Sideline Dance During Bengals Win

Everyone celebrates a big win differently. Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Eli Apple celebrated in a much different fashion than we’re accustomed to seeing on Sunday.

After teammate Cam Taylor-Britt intercepted a pass, Apple broke out some sort of weird celebration dance. Literally nobody knows what he’s doing in this clip below.

But, hey, to each their own, right?

What is Eli Apple doing? 🤣pic.twitter.com/MaKTLtTd2U — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 22, 2023

That interception essentially sealed the win for the Bengals, so why not celebrate in style? Or, whatever that is.

Apple ended the game with five tackles in Cincinnati’s 17-point win over Buffalo. The Bengals are one victory away from reaching back-to-back Super Bowls.