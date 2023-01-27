Joe Burrow Photo Goes Viral Ahead of Bengals vs. Chiefs

Joe Burrow could become public enemy No. 1 in Kansas City this weekend if he were to lead the Cincinnati Bengals into Arrowhead for the second straight postseason and knock off Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. However, it appears there wasn’t always a conflicting relationship between the two.

In a photo posted by Burrow’s father on Friday, a young version of Cincy’s QB is sitting in his mother’s lap at an Iowa Barnstormer game. In the photograph, you can see he’s donning a Chiefs helmet.

It’s an amusing connection between Burrow and his opposition ahead of their rematch in the AFC Championship Game this weekend. Still, as a 26-year old, he won’t be repping them on his helmet this time as he tries to end their hopes of a trip to the Super Bowl for a second consecutive season.

Mic’d Up Joe Burrow Shows Swag in Reaction to TD Throw vs. Bills, Responds to Question About It

If nothing else during this year’s NFL playoffs, Joe Burrow is proving why one of his many nicknames is “Joe Cool.”

The Cincinnati Bengals star had a huge game in last week’s AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 242 yards and two touchdowns to help Cincinnati advance to the AFC Championship with a 27-10 victory.

One of those touchdown passes went to tight end Hayden Hurst — and Burrow showed off his swag with his reaction. He was mic’d up for the game, and the microphone caught him saying something many NFL fans were feeling about him.

“I’m him,” he said as he headed toward the sideline.

That comment came up in Burrow’s press conference on Wednesday when a reporter asked what “I’m him” means. “Him” is a term that gets thrown around a lot in sports when a player does something amazing and, basically, it means someone’s locked in. In Burrow’s case, it means he’s “that dude.”

However, Burrow was so caught up in the moment that he didn’t even realize he said it.

“Did I say that?” Burrow said with a chuckle. “Sometimes, you black out out there I guess. I don’t know.”