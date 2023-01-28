Joe Burrow Reveals the Video Game the Bengals Play the Most, the Character He Uses

Joe Burrow let some pretty important information slip during his weekly press conference ahead of the AFC Championship Game. He revealed which video game is the most popular in the Cincinnati Bengals locker room. It’s a fan favorite, too.

Burrow said during his media availability he and the team enjoy playing Super Smash Bros., especially on road trip flights when his film study has been completed. So, even when it’s time to kick up the feet and relax a little bit, the competitive juices continue flowing.

The quarterback also revealed that his primary character in the game is Ness. Basically, he let everything out of the bag when it comes to video games this week.

Joe Burrow said he plays Super Smash Bros on road trip flights, since his film study is essentially done by that point.



What does he do the night before a game now that there's no other football to watch? "Probably play more Super Smash." — Andrew Gillis (@Andrew_Gillis70) January 27, 2023

While Burrow is probably quite confident in his ability on the sticks, he has no problem acknowledging that there are others on the team who are slightly better. Apparently, linebacker Clay Johnston is as dominant as anyone.

Joe Burrow says the team plays Super Smash Bros. sometimes on the flight to games. He said LB Clay Johnston is among the best on the team. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) January 27, 2023

So, now you know some of the secrets from the Bengals locker room. When they’re not on the field or in the film room, they’re probably playing Super Smash Bros.

Undisputed‘s Shannon Sharpe Riding with Joe Burrow, Bengals

NFL fans across the country are looking forward to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Bengals and Chiefs. The contest features two of the best quarterbacks in the league with Joe Burrow taking on Patrick Mahomes.

Before the two teams take the field on Sunday, Undisputed‘s Shannon Sharpe made his bold prediction for the outcome. He’s riding with Burrow and the Bengals to take down Mahomes and the Chiefs for a second-straight season.

“As bad as I want to pick Mahomes at home, the Bengals have the better football team,” Sharpe said. He then went on to pick Cincinnati to win 30-27.

Burrow owns a 3-0 record all-time against Mahomes and led the Bengals to a 27-24 win over the Chiefs in last year’s AFC Championship Game.