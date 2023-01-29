PHOTO: Joe Burrow Rocks ‘Sorry in Advance’ Shirt Before AFC Championship Game Against Kansas City Chiefs

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was fully prepared to break hearts in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, wearing a shirt aimed at Chiefs fans. As Burrow walked up to the stadium, he was wearing a shirt featuring a pink bear that was holding a tag in his hand that read “sorry in advance.”

Joe Burrow wears 'Sorry in Advance' pink bear shirt before AFC Championship game https://t.co/JY0YwFExtN pic.twitter.com/X9DJn4Dedf — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) January 29, 2023

Another post shared a good look at the cold-blooded fashion choice by Burrow, showing off the full design.

Joe Burrow arrives in KC wearing the Sorry pink bear tee. The bear is holding a tag that reads “Sorry in Advance” 😳 pic.twitter.com/IT2eC6gLIG — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) January 28, 2023

Joe Burrow shows off with shirt choice ahead of Chiefs game

Burrow arriving to NFL games in a unique outfit is business as usual for the third-year quarterback, but his stroll into Arrowhead on Sunday was one to remember for sure. Wearing pink jeans and a pink jacket, his undershirt highlights the swagger and confidence level that he carries with him into his second-straight AFC Championship Game.

The trash talk between the Bengals and Chiefs began well before game day however. Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton opened the shots by calling the Chiefs home arena “Burrowhead Stadium” as a joke. The message was received by the Kansas City players clearly, as Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones later referenced the moniker in a press conference by saying “see y’all at Burrowhead Stadium.”

This year, revenge is on the table for the Chiefs after the Bengals advanced to the Super Bowl last year off an overtime win against them. Burrow and the Bengals will be looking to repeat that outcome and punch a ticket back to the Super Bowl. With no shortage of confidence in their rising star quarterback, both teams are ready to go.

Kansas City started out handling things defensively through the first half on Sunday, giving their fans more hope for a Super Bowl trip. The Chiefs held Burrow to just 147 yards and an interception in the first half, taking a 13-6 lead into the break.