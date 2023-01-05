Joe Burrow Speaks Out for First Time Since Damar Hamlin Collapsed

Joe Burrow threw the pass caught by Tee Higgins that led to the tackle made by Damar Hamlin. The entire NFL world saw what happened next, when the Buffalo safety collapsed on the field.

Burrow, the third-year Cincinnati quarterback, took a knee beside several Buffalo Bills as they prayed for Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest and needed to be revived on the field. He’s now spending his third night in the ICU of a Cincinnati hospital.

Joe Burrow is 26, two years older than Hamlin. Neither thought they could die playing a game they’ve loved since childhood. The two were young and invincible. The quarterback, who took his team to the Super Bowl last year, talked for the first time Wednesday about what he saw during Monday Night Football.

Burrow went from celebrating a first-down catch to seeing Hamlin stop breathing. He said watching medical personnel give Hamlin CPR was “very, very scary.”

“(There was) not a lot of clarity, a lot of rumors,” Joe Burrow told reporters during his media availability. “Just a lot of stuff going around, so it was a very emotional 48 hours. Not a lot of words you can say about what happened.”

Joe Burrow says Bengals are in favor of doing whatever Bills want to do in terms of possible makeup game. pic.twitter.com/7Tt38tZWsT — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 4, 2023

Joe Burrow Told His Bengals Teammates He Loved Them

Burrow said he and the other Bengals team captains walked to the Bills locker room after an ambulance rushed Hamlin to the hospital. None of the Bengals wanted to keep playing. He said he wanted to make sure the Bills knew “that we felt the same way they did.” Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader said Burrow told his teammates in the locker room that he loved them all.

The NFL postponed the key game, with no announced replacement date.

But the Bengals do have to play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. It’s unclear how much is on the line in regards to the post season. The Bengals needed to beat Buffalo on Monday to win the AFC North. Now that game is up in the air. A loss to the Bills would’ve put the division title on the line against the Ravens, with the game moving to a mid-afternoon kickoff. As it stands now, the two teams will have an early kickoff.

The Ravens could move from the sixth to the fifth seed if they beat the Bengals. But they’d also need for the hapless Broncos to knock off the Chargers to get a seeding bump.

Meanwhile, the Bengals are hesitant to play, but know they must.

“Unfortunate as it is, we’ve got a game to play on Sunday,” Joe Burrow said. “So as unusual as this week has been, it’s business as usual from a football standpoint, unfortunately. … I mean I don’t even really know what to say about it, because it’s such a scary, emotional time and guys still have a football game to play on Sunday.”