New Details Emerge in Joe Mixon Warrant Situation

After an arrest warrant was issued for Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, new details came to light, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“Just spoke to #Bengals RB Joe Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, who says the misdemeanor charge against Mixon will be dropped Friday,” Pelissero wrote on Twitter.

Schaffer released a statement, via Pelissero. He chalked it up as a rush to judgment by the police.

“It was a rush to judgment,” Schaffer said in a statement. “They’re dropping the charges first thing in the morning. I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges – because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation – to do their work. They should be held to a higher standard. Because I don’t play with people’s lives.”

Mixon was initially charged with aggravated ,enacing and the city of Cincinnati issued the warrant.

Aggravated Menacing stems from Section 2903.21 of the Ohio Reserve Code. If charged, Mixon can receive a misdemeanor of the first degree.

“No person shall knowingly cause another to believe that the offender will cause serious physical harm to the person or property of the other person, the other person’s unborn, or a member of the other person’s immediate family.

“In addition to any other basis for the other person’s belief that the offender will cause serious physical harm to the person or property of the other person, the other person’s unborn, or a member of the other person’s immediate family, the other person’s belief may be based on words or conduct of the offender that are directed at or identify a corporation, association, or other organization that employs the other person or to which the other person belongs.”

Chris Renkel of WKRC-TV in Cincinnati confirmed PFF’s Mike Renner’s report that the warrant was out for Mixon. However, he expanded on the situation by saying Mixon pointed a gun at a woman while in downtown Cincinnati.

Mixon has been in trouble with the law before, dating back to his college days at Oklahoma. An Oct. 2014 misdemeanor assault charge saw the running back suspended under head coach Bob Stoops.

Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game Sunday. The team made Super Bowl LVI last season.

Despite the warrant for his arrest, Mixon will reportedly have the charges dropped following the situation coming to light.