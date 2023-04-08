Joe Mixon Facing New Criminal Charges Stemming From Previously Dismissed Case

A previously-dismissed case against Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been refiled, according to a report from TMZ Sports. He once again faces a aggravated menacing charge from an incident that occurred in January.

Mixon initially faced the misdemeanor charge in February, after a woman described a “road rage” incident that occurred in January. She alleges that Mixon brandished a gun and “threatened” to shoot her.

The alleged incident happened on January 21, a day before the Bengals’ playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Police say the case was refiled after new information became available, per the Cincinnati Police Department.

A warrant was filed for Mixon’s arrest on Feb. 2, but the case was dismissed just one day later. Prosecutors initially dismissed the case because of the need for “additional investigation before we would move forward with this case.”

“To preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved,” Cincinnati Police said per TMZ Sports. “No investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings.”

Mixon has spent his entire NFL career with the Bengals. In his career, he’s rushed for 5,378 yards with 40 touchdowns. He also has 1,763 receiving yards and 10 touchdown grabs.

“The club is aware misdemeanor charges have been raised against Joe Mixon,” the Bengals said in a statement. “The club is monitoring the situation and will not comment further at this time.”

Could Joe Mixon be on His Way Out of Cincinnati?

Although Mixon has spent his entire six-year NFL career with Cincinnati, his future with the franchise doesn’t sound like a sure thing. Katie Blackburn, the executive VP for the team, provided a very awkward response when asked about the running back.

“Right now, he’s on the team, and we’reeeee, we … are gonna count on him until … until that wouldn’t be the case, but yes, he’s the guy,” Blackburn said.

“He’s done a lot of great things. I think he’s still got a lot of great production in him (long Blackburn pause), so I hope his other issues all get resolved in a positive way. But we’ll (another long pause) keep plugging along and hope that everything gets resolved for him one way or the other. And. Yeah.”

Mixon has done some good things on the field for the Bengals during his career, but it sounds like the organization is keeping all options open right now. It might be something to keep an eye on as the offseason progresses.