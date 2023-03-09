Joe Mixon’s Sister Named as Suspect in Shooting Incident at Bengals Star’s Home

Earlier this week, police entered the home of Bengals star Joe Mixon after reports of a shooting. Mixon’s sister is a suspect in the incident. This latest run-in with law enforcement comes after reports of someone shooting at a teenager who had been playing with a “Nerf style” toy gun at the NFL player’s home.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident. Now, according to documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Joe Mixon’s sister Shalonda has been named as a suspect.

The documents say that 11 rounds were fired in total and right now, the NFL star’s home is a crime scene. Shalonda Mixon, as well as a man named Lamonte Brewer, both 34, were pulled over by police.

After the stop, both were named as suspects in the incident.

According to police, the boy was taken to the hospital where he had a bullet removed from his foot. There have been no arrests and no charges filed at this time.

“We understand that there is very specific interest in this story due to the nature of the home being connected to Bengals player Joe Mixon,” HCSO said in a statement. “We cannot confirm additional details outside of what is outlined in the Incident Report. Our investigative team continues to review the evidence and conduct interviews.”

9-1-1 Call From Joe Mixon’s House Revealed

The whole story around this is strange. While it is clear that real shots were fired, it is unclear why. This all started with a group of kids playing a game called “dart wars” near the NFL star’s home on Monday. Then, the shooting occurred.

A 16-year-old was seen with a toy gun of some kind. Then, gunshots rang out. The 9-1-1 call details some of what happened.

Sean Pena, a trainer for pro athletes called the authorities.

“One kid was running around brandishing a weapon and he went back to his car and it looked like it was a fake weapon,” Pena said on the phone. “But then I kept watching, watching, watching and then he was screaming something and he went back to his car and he pulled out another weapon.

“It looked like a Kel-Tec or something and ran up the back driveway of this house that he had been going up and down, and said ‘F*** yeah.”

Such a wild situation that has found its way to Joe Mixon and his family. However, there has been no word from Mixon himself. So, we will wait and see what comes out.