Joe Montana Gives Surprising Answer on Who Should Be the Starting QB for 49ers in 2023

The biggest question facing the San Francisco 49ers this offseason both simple and extremely difficult: who should be the starting quarterback? Joe Montana was on the Open Mike podcast on the Volume Sports network this past week and was asked about who he would start at quarterback for the 49ers in 2023.

He said someone who is not currently signed to the team for the season: Jimmy Garoppolo.

“I start Jimmy,” Montana said. “He has won a lot of games. I can’t say the same for Trey right. You don’t know that from him. I don’t think it’s hard. I think you just start Jimmy.”

The two main contenders are expected to be Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. Purdy led the team to the NFC Championship Game. Lance is the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Garoppolo has been with the 49ers for five-and-a-half seasons, including one season leading the team to the Super Bowl LIV.

San Francisco started the season with Lance at quarterback. But Garoppolo, in the final year of his contract, took over after Lance was hurt. He then started the next 10 games.

But Garoppolo, who has been oft-injured in San Francisco, suffered a Lisfranc foot injury and missed the rest of the season.

“He still won a lot of games before he got hurt,” Montana said. “He put them in that position to be able to go on that run to begin with…You gotta go with the guy who’s been winning the games and gets the offense and go from there.”

Joe Montana’s advice likely to not be used by 49ers

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked during his end-of-season press conference about the possibility of Jimmy Garoppolo returning next year. He shut it down very quickly.

“No, I don’t see any scenario with that,” Shanahan said.

So while Joe Montana may be the greatest quarterback in 49ers history, his suggestion of who should be the starting quarterback is highly unlikely to happen.