Joe Montana Once Called His Wife From the Sideline During a Game To Tell Her He Loved Her

There are so many layers to the sweet love story between the NFL Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana and his wife, Jennifer. Somehow, ancient technology became part of it.

We’ll have to toss it back decades to when Joe Montana was the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. Before there were wireless headsets, there was this thing called a landline phone plugged in on the sideline. The quarterback could call a coach up in the press box for a scouting report. But before one game, Montana decided to test the reach of the phone. So he dialed his wife.

“I don’t know what made me do it,” Joe Montana told NFL Films. “But one day, I’d hung up, and I’m sitting there going, hmm. I wonder if this thing calls out. So I pick up the phone and I hit, what do you normally do, I hit nine, it gives you an outside line. I got a dialtone. I dial my house.”

Then Jennifer Montana picks up the story. “And the phone would ring. I’d pick it up and it would be Joe. I go “what are you doing?”

And Joe Montana then mimicked his wife’s voice: ‘What are you doing? who is this? Where are you calling me from?’ “

“He goes ‘I’m calling you. I’m calling you to say I love you,’ recalls Jennifer. “Well I love you… How are you calling me?”

That’s when Joe explains about the phone line on the sideline. Dial nine and you can call anywhere. (Millennials, ask your parents about this older than dirt kind of phone technology).

“I’m on the sideline phone,” Joe told Jennifer. “I found out that it calls. So I thought I’d give you a call since I’m just sitting here waiting to go on the field.”

Then Joe Montana would trot out onto the field to win another game for the 49ers, while crushing another team’s dreams. That’s what Montana did to win four Super Bowls and take home the MVP trophy three times.

Check out the video clip. And then read on for how these cute kids met and how one of the best players ever proposed to his wife. (Note, the first time was akin to misreading a blitz).

.@JoeMontana used to call his wife from the sideline phone in the middle of games 😂 (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/mz1WEasbLO — NFL (@NFL) February 23, 2023

Joe Montana has been married three times. His first wife was his girlfriend from high school. And the two wed while they were at Notre Dame. Montana married his second wife in 1981, two years into his stint with the 49ers. They divorced in 1984.

Then Montana met Jennifer while both were doing a commercial for Schick disposable razors. It’s a Friday, so it’s a perfect time for 1980s-era nostalgia. Here’s the commercial that changed their lives.

Within six months of dating, Joe Montana, who always won, decided to ask Jennifer to marry him. He did so while the two were on a dinner date. Joe got the check and used it to pass a note to Jennifer.

“What would you say if I asked you to spend the rest of your life with me?” Joe Montana asked. Jennifer didn’t know what to say about a proposal on a restaurant check. She passed. So, he hired a plane to carry a banner. Again, the two went to dinner. At the end, Joe asked Jennifer to look up at the sky. She saw the sign “Jen, will you marry me?”

The two married in 1985 and now share four children. We’re assuming Joe Montana still calls home while at football games, but has ditched the landline.